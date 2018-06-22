Valtra Design Challenge 2018

Car Design Competitions, Industrial Design News 22 Jun 2018
Valtra Design Challenge 2018

Following last year’s edition, tractor manufacturer Valtra has launched a new Design Challenge, asking participants to create a tractor for the year 2030. The deadline is 23 September 2018.


Participation to the competition is open to individuals or small teams of up to three members. The deadline for submission is 23 September 2018.

Valtra Mod2 Concept

Above: the winning entry of the 2017 edition

The first three prizes are €10,000, €3,000€ and €1,000 respectively.

Judges will take into consideration the following criteria:

  • Relevance to the theme
  • Concept originality
  • Innovation, design value and quality
  • Development potential
  • Implementation and manufacturability
  • Design displayability
  • How well the design idea reflects the Valtra heritage and core product values: individuality, reliability and durability.

The results will be announced at the EIMA Show in Italy on November 7th, 2018.

For more information visit the contest official website and Facebook page.

The Brief

Valtra Mod2 Concept

Today’s farming machinery is becoming highly specialised; it used to be that a single tractor could take of everything from soil cultivation to crop harvesting. What if you could take the technology of the future, start from the beginning again, and invent a truly multipurpose machine? What kind of possibilities would it offer?

Valtra Kronos Concept

How do you think this ideal machine would handle today’s work and the needs of the future? Why would it be more efficient than today´s more specific machines? How would it handle soil cultivation, seeding, spraying and harvesting, or will these phases even be needed in the future? How could it be designed for use all year round rather than for just a few weeks per year?

Valtra FarmHand Concept

In the future, it looks like easier tasks will be automated, although there will still be tasks which need the invaluable experience of a human operator. How do you envision the multipurpose machine of the future supporting these two seemingly contradictory things? How will people use driverless technology? Looking at the bigger picture, how do you think digitalization will help us and how will it make farmers´ lives easier in the future? Show us your vision of how the Valtra MultiPurpose Vehicle will change the way we see tractors in 2030!

(Image Courtesy: Valtra for Car Body Design)

Tags

Image Gallery

Valtra Design Challenge 2018 - Image 2
Valtra Design Challenge 2018 - Image 5
Valtra Design Challenge 2018 - Image 4
Valtra Design Challenge 2018 - Image 1
Valtra Design Challenge 2018 - Image 3

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom