Valtra Design Challenge 2018

Following last year’s edition, tractor manufacturer Valtra has launched a new Design Challenge, asking participants to create a tractor for the year 2030. The deadline is 23 September 2018.

Participation to the competition is open to individuals or small teams of up to three members. The deadline for submission is 23 September 2018.

The first three prizes are €10,000, €3,000€ and €1,000 respectively.

Judges will take into consideration the following criteria:

Relevance to the theme

Concept originality

Innovation, design value and quality

Development potential

Implementation and manufacturability

Design displayability

How well the design idea reflects the Valtra heritage and core product values: individuality, reliability and durability.

The results will be announced at the EIMA Show in Italy on November 7th, 2018.

For more information visit the contest official website and Facebook page.

The Brief

Today’s farming machinery is becoming highly specialised; it used to be that a single tractor could take of everything from soil cultivation to crop harvesting. What if you could take the technology of the future, start from the beginning again, and invent a truly multipurpose machine? What kind of possibilities would it offer?

How do you think this ideal machine would handle today’s work and the needs of the future? Why would it be more efficient than today´s more specific machines? How would it handle soil cultivation, seeding, spraying and harvesting, or will these phases even be needed in the future? How could it be designed for use all year round rather than for just a few weeks per year?

In the future, it looks like easier tasks will be automated, although there will still be tasks which need the invaluable experience of a human operator. How do you envision the multipurpose machine of the future supporting these two seemingly contradictory things? How will people use driverless technology? Looking at the bigger picture, how do you think digitalization will help us and how will it make farmers´ lives easier in the future? Show us your vision of how the Valtra MultiPurpose Vehicle will change the way we see tractors in 2030!

(Image Courtesy: Valtra for Car Body Design)