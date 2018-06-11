The new X5 is larger than its predecessor, with a wheelbase 42mm longer, an increase in vehicle length of 36mm, an extra 66mm of width and a 19mm increase in height.

In front view the most distinctive feature is the large kidney grille with a taller shape and a single-piece surround. The grille now feature active air flaps for increased aerodynamic efficiency.

The dark surfaces of the air intakes are also taller, and the result is a more focus on the vertical lines and a more imposing presence.

The LED lighting units now have an hexagonal shape, which sets them further apart from the iconic circular lights used for decades.

In side view the new X5 maintains the sculpted character of the model, introducing a new surface treatment in the sill area and a distinctive feature in the main character line, which rises up at the rear door – something that vaguely reminds of the Audi Q2.

The most distinctive design feature of the rear end is the horizontal design of the tail lights, which loose the L-shaped contour seen in the previous model, which – along the sculpted treatment of the metal panels, helps balancing the height of the car.

Compared to the outgoing model, the dashboard features a similar horizontal layout which emphasizes the car’s width.

The air vents and center console have been redesigned, and feature sharp, metal contours that give a bold look.

The main display is now a bit more integrated with the dashboard and visually extends the main instrument panel.

(Source: BMW)

Vehicle concept and design

New design language exudes robust assurance and authority.

A wheelbase 42 mm longer than its predecessor’s (now 2,975 millimetres), a 36 mm increase in vehicle length (to 4,922 millimetres), an extra 66 mm of width (now 2,004 millimetres) and a 19 mm increase in height (to

1,745 millimetres) give the new BMW X5 both an imposing appearance and generous levels of space for passengers and their luggage. The latest X5 retains the hallmark proportions of an SAV, but the pared-back design language – clean surfacing and precise lines accentuating the car’s robustness, elegant poise and muscular authority – is new. A powerfully sculpted bonnet, a short front overhang, lightly hexagonal wheel arches and the dynamic sweep of the roofline provide further references to the sporty yet rugged character of the new X5.

“The BMW X5 embodies the origins of the BMW X family and, in its fourth generation, sends out its most powerful message yet in terms of presence and modernity,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President

BMW Group Design. “It defines a new X design language – robust, clear and precise.”

The most striking feature of the front end is the large BMW kidney grille with single-piece surround. The new BMW X5 comes as standard with LED headlights, while BMW Laserlight with Adaptive LED Headlights can be specified as an option. This system employs a BMW Laserlight spotlight with Selective Beam to optimise the high beam function, and as a result the range of the non-dazzling high beam has been increased to around 500 metres. Blue x-shaped elements, which split up the hexagonal light sources inside the familiar BMW twin headlights, make a distinctive visual statement.

The precise character line in the car’s flanks, which rises up at the rear door, contributes to the modern appearance of the new X5. It defines the car’s powerful shoulders and feeds into the rear lights, which extend well into the flanks. At the rear, too, all the lights feature LED technology. The three- dimensional design of their glass covers lends them a sculpted, technical edge. Diagonal accent lines give the rear a compact and brawny appearance.

xLine and M Sport model variants, options from BMW Individual.

Distinctive design features mark out the xLine and M Sport model variants of the new X5. The xLine model uses exterior cues including kidney grill bars in aluminium matt, an underguard, roof rails and side window surrounds in Aluminium satinated, plus other accents in Pearl-effect Chrome, to accentuate the off-road character of the new BMW X5. M Sport specification, meanwhile, sees the wheel arch trim, bumper trim, rear underguard and side skirts painted in body colour. Added to which, the extra-large air intakes at the front end, the aluminium matt kidney grille bars, and the roof rails, side window surrounds and other trim elements in high-gloss black flag up the dynamic potential of the SAV.

The new BMW X5 comes as standard with 18-inch light-alloy wheels, the xLine model features its own 19-inch light-alloy wheels and M Sport brings 20-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design. Further variants in 18- to 22-inch formats are available as options.

The new BMW X5 will also be available from launch with model-specific options from BMW Individual. Indeed, customers looking to bring extra exclusivity to the exterior design of their car can specify the BMW Individual paint finish Sunstone metallic, extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line, tinted headlights and rear lights, painted BMW Individual brake callipers and 21-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels.

Interior Design

Modern, clearly structured and elegant surfacing radiates a generous feeling of space inside the new BMW X5. Indeed, the front and rear occupants all enjoy ample accommodation amid an exclusive ambience. The instrument panel is broken up by sweeping horizontal lines, which combine with classy electroplated trim elements to emphasize the width of the interior. And with its large trim finisher and surrounds likewise made up of electroplated elements, the centre console – rising up to the instrument panel – also contributes to the handsome overall impression.

The raised seating position, driver-focused cockpit and new design and arrangement of the controls offer the person at the wheel the best possible view of proceedings and enable him or her to maintain supreme control over the task of driving. The fully-digital instrument cluster and the Control Display are connected visually by consistency of design and also share the same graphics. The centre console hosts the Controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever and all other driving-related controls – i.e. the Driving Experience Control switch, the start/stop button and the buttons to activate the air suspension settings and off-road modes (if specified). A similarly new-look control panel for the heating and air conditioning is also on hand, and the light functions in the new X5 are likewise operated using buttons.

The carefully selected materials in the interior include the new Vernasca variant for the standard leather upholstery. Like the optional BMW Individual extended Merino leather trim, it is available in five colours. The new BMW X5 is fitted as standard with electrically adjustable and heated sports seats. Customers can also specify optional multifunction seats with massage function and seat ventilation for the driver and front passenger.

xLine and M Sport models with distinctive interior design

The xLine and M Sport models also come with specific design features that bring a distinctive flair to the interior. The interior appointments for the xLine model accentuate the car’s robust versatility and luxurious ambience, while the M Sport model enhances the dynamic driving experience on board. The two equipment lines stand apart from basic specification with contrast stitching for the seat surfaces and illuminated door sill plates specific to each variant. M Sport trim also includes an M sports steering wheel, BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite, M-specific pedals, driver’s footrest and piping on the seats, plus exclusive interior trim strips in Aluminium Tetragon.

Innovations conceived to promote well-being and enhance luxury

Other new features designed to maximise the feel-good factor and luxurious ambience on board the BMW X5 include the four-zone air conditioning system and the panoramic glass roof, whose clear surface is 30 per cent larger than on the outgoing car. The Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, meanwhile, generates a very special and exclusive aura when darkness falls, with LED light spreading evenly across the glass surface to illuminate more than 15,000 graphic patterns and generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. The colour scheme of this atmospheric light show can be adapted as desired. The optional ambient lighting includes the Welcome Light Carpet – which illuminates the entry area to the car when the doors are unlocked or opened – and Dynamic Interior Light, which emits pulsating light signals in pre-defined situations: they are activated in the lining of a door or doors opened while the engine is running and in the instrument panel when a phone call is incoming.

The Ambient Air package enables air ionisation and infuses the interior with eight individually selectable scents. And a luxurious audio experience is laid on by the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,500-watt output (expected to be available from 12/2018). The optional Rear-seat entertainment Professional system (expected to be available from 12/2018) comprises a pair of 10.2-inch full-HD touchscreen displays, a Blu- ray-compatible DVD player, two USB ports, an HDMI socket and two headphone jacks. The system is part of the new display and control concept and allows those in the rear of the vehicle to select and operate entertainment functions. The rear-seat passengers can use both their own media sources and those available in the front compartment. A navigation map and

BMW ConnectedDrive services can also be accessed in the rear seats.

The new BMW X5 can now also be specified with thermo-cupholders foremost in the centre console; the containers here can be kept cool or warm, as required. Elsewhere, the optional glass applications for selected controls bring an all-new flourish to the interior of the X5. This exclusive design feature has been developed for the transmission selector lever, the Controller, the start/stop button and the volume control button for the audio system.

Versatile functionality: two-section tailgate, third row of seats

As well as increased levels of comfort and exclusivity, the new BMW X5 now also offers enhanced functionality. Folding down the 40 : 20 : 40 split rear seat backrest increases boot capacity from 645 litres to a maximum 1,860 litres. The new BMW X5 also has a two-section tailgate for ease of loading. If the optional Comfort Access is specified, both sections can be opened and closed automatically and hands-free. Added to which, the boot cover now lowers electrically into the load compartment floor (expected to be available from 12/2018).

If the optional third row of seats is specified (expected to be available from 12/2018), customers may also order the rear seats with electric fore-and-aft adjustment. A control panel in the boot can be used to slide the second-row seats forwards or backwards and fold down the backrests of the second and third rows. Plus, the second-row seats can be tilted forward electrically to ease progress into and out of the two third-row seats.