At the 2018 Moscow Motor Show (29 August – 9 September)Renault will present a new global C-segment crossover model especially targeted to the Russian SUV market.

The new model will be the first global model to be produced at Renault’s plant in Moscow. More details on production and technical specification will be revealed at the show.

The teaser images shows the front face, with the general lines following the current design language, and a different, more sculpted surface treatment in the headlight area, which gives the crossover a more sporty, aggressive look.

(Source: Renault)