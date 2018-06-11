To celebrate its 70th Anniversary, Porsche has unveiled the 911 Speedster Concept, a production-ready concept inspired by the brand’s iconic speedsters of the past.

Exterior Design

Unveiled during the opening ceremony of the “70 Years Porsche Sports Cars” exhibition at the Porsche Museum di Zuffenhausen, the Porsche 911 Speedster Concept features a widened body derived from the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet, while the wings, front hood and rear cover are made of lightweight carbon-fibre composite material.

A special rear cover made of carbon fibre connects behind the front seats, covering a roll-over protection structure and featuring a ‘double bubble’, a traditional element of this sports car design since the 911 Speedster from 1988.

Like the historic original, the 911 Speedster Concept also features a lightweight tonneau cover instead of a convertible top. This cover protects the car interior from rain when parked, and is attached using eight Tenax fasteners.

The paintwork in the traditional colors of GT Silver and White harks back to Porsche’s early racing cars – as do many of the other carefully crafted details, such as the 50s-style central fuel tank cap positioned in the middle of the front bonnet, the classic Talbot shape of the exterior mirrors or the unique design of the main headlights.

Interior Design

The lightweight principles of the Speedster philosophy continue through into the interior, where the navigation, radio and air conditioning systems have all been eliminated.

The full bucket seats are made of carbon, and the light brown Aniline leather covers in Cognac 356 pick up on features from the car’s classic predecessors.

Technical Features

Below the bodywork, the 911 Speedster Concept features a chassis borrowed from the 911 GT3.

The GT developers also contributed the exhaust system with titanium tailpipes and the powertrain, which includes a six-speed manual transmission.

The six-cylinder flat engine in this minimalist concept study delivers over 500 hp and reaches speeds of up to 9,000 rpm.

The Porsche Speedster heritage

The history of Porsche Speedster models begins in the USA Speedster variants of sports car models, which combine open-top driving pleasure with incredibly distinctive driving dynamics, have been part of the Porsche company history since 1952.

The forefather of Porsche Speedster models, the 356 1500 America Roadster, had an aluminium body manufactured entirely by hand.

It weighed 60 kilograms less than the 356 Coupé and its top speed of 175 km/h with its 70-hp four-cylinder flat engine was an impressive feat at the time.

Featuring slot-in windows for the doors, a folding rain- cover top and lightweight bucket seats, this car developed exclusively for the US market was built just 16 times and already embodied several key elements of the Speedster design.

The characteristics of the 911 Speedster Concept include the shorter window frame with a more inclined windscreen and correspondingly shortened side windows.

These features give the sports car study an even stockier profile with a very low fly line, which is reminiscent of its predecessors such as the Porsche 356 1500 Speedster.

The concept study offers a glimpse of a potential series-production version, although this model may not be presented until 2019. A decision on whether to move ahead will be made in the coming months.

(Source: Porsche)