IAAD celebrates 40 years with Scholarships for its bachelor degree in Transportation

IAAD – The Italian University for Design celebrates its 40 years of activity by offering scholarships for the Bachelors course in Transportation Design, which will begin in October 2018.

The scholarships offered by the Turin-based University are three in all and are characterized by different types of coverage: one with 100% coverage (for a total value of € 6,900, covering the entire Attendance fee) and two partial, covering 50% of Attendance fee (with a value of € 3,450).

The Enrollment Fee (€1.200) however remains compulsory.

Since 1978 IAAD’s Transportation Design Department has been training designers, dreamers and visionaries, alongside some of the names that have written the history of automotive field. Today this course is considered among the best at the international level, and the city of Turin – as widely known – has always had a very strong automotive vocation as the home of Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo, as well as of the unmistakable lines and shapes created by automotive design firms like Giugiaro, Bertone and Pininfarina.

This combination of factors means that the Transportation Design Department is the perfect context in which to train the experienced professionals sought by leading car manufacturers: people capable, through their innovative ideas, of creating new horizons for the future of four-wheeled transportation.

IAAD’s Academic Diploma in Transportation Design deals with the study and design of all means of transport, as well as integrated and sustainable mobility systems. This educational path trains professionals prepared to face the future with curiosity, it gives space to their visions and offers effective, incisive tools in order to face up to reality, dealing with all aspects of design and the analysis of societal and technological change, all without neglecting the “human-centric” approach that brings the final product together with consumers.

In order to celebrate in the best way its 40th anniversary, IAAD – the Italian University for Design has decided to launch a contest focusing on the reinterpretation of an iconic vehicle that has written more than a page in the history of the automotive sector: the Porsche 928.

Brief:

Forty years ago in Stuttgart a legend was born, the new Porsche 928. An innovative and captivating vehicle, ready to replace its older sister, the timeless Porsche 911.

With the 928, Porsche did not simply want to redefine the style of the traditional sports car, but sought to concentrate its resources on technological innovation. Its answer was a light and resistant vehicle capable of exploiting the mechanical and aesthetic properties of plastic and aluminum; a modern coupé able to surprise and divide the lovers of this brand, an icon that even today, after 40 years, conquers the hearts of fans.

We’re curious to know your vision of the legendary 928, we’d like to see a restyling that respects the values of the Porsche brand and that pays tribute to the original model, taking a myth of the past into the near future.

Application

All application requests must include these illustrations of the proposed vehicle:

Thee-quarter front-view

Thee-quarter rear-view

Lateral view

In order to enter the contest, applicants must submit the application by filling-in the form attached to the contest official rules in PDF format (click here to download) and sending it back with the project.

The completed Entry Form can be submitted by e-mail to orientamento@iaad.it.

The applications submitted will be evaluated and selected by a jury made up of talents whose names belong to the history of the automotive sector, people like Giorgetto Giugiaro, President of the IAAD’s Transportation Design Department and undisputed master of Italian style, and Chris Bangle, Strategic Director of the same Department, considered by far one of the most influential designers of his generation. Completing the selection panel will be Pietro Nume, Coordinator of the IAAD Masters in Transportation Design.

The evaluation will take into consideration originality, variety of the design themes, the ability to visualize design solutions and the overall quality of the work submitted.

The submission deadline is July 6, 2018. The official announcement of the scholarship winners will be made the week after the deadline indicated.

The creators of the best projects will be interviewed by IAAD’s Guidance Office.

Candidates may send application requests or ask for more information on the Bachelors program by writing to orientamento@iaad.it.

Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Source: IAAD)