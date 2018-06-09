Hyundai Grandmaster Concept previews full-size SUV

At the 2018 Busan International Motor Show in South Korea Hyundai has presented the HDC-2 ‘Grandmaster’ SUV concept, evolving the “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy.

The HDC-2 ‘Grandmaster’ Concept anticipates the lines of a possible full-size SUV model, and further explores the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ direction first introduced with the HDC-1 Le Fil Rouge Concept at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

“The Le Fil Rouge sedan provided a clear direction for Hyundai’s design philosophy, while the new SUV concept vehicle further proved the versatility of this design language that will be portrayed in future Hyundai vehicles, opening up new possibilities for an even wider spectrum of attractive designs.”

In addition, Hyundai also introduced the Veloster N at laying out the blueprint for its High Performance N Brand, which will feature a diversified product portfolio, which will include High Performance N models, N Line Vehicles with new design and performance enhancing elements and N Option, customization parts by N, which is available for the entire Hyundai line-up.

(Source: Hyundai)