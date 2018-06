Rolls-Royce has announced the departure from the company of Head of Design, Giles Taylor, who had joined the company in 2011.

According to Rolls-Royce’s statement, Giles Taylor “has decided to leave Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the BMW Group to pursue alternative business interests.”

Taylor will leave the business with immediate effect. An announcement with regard to a successor will be made in due course.

Giles Taylor had joined Rolls-Royce in 2011 as Head of Exterior Design moving from Jaguar, and was named Head of Design in 2012.

(Source: Rolls-Royce)