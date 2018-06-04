Design Talk: Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery

IAAD has organized a conference on the future of design and designers featuring Chris Bangle, taking place in Turin this Thursday, June 7th at 3PM. Entrance is free with limited availability.

IAAD – the Italian University for Design has announced a design panel titled Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery, organized in collaboration with Salone dell’Auto Torino, the primary European outdoor Automobile Show now in its fourth edition.

In the suggestive setting of Turin’s Valentino Park, Chris Bangle, Strategic Director of IAAD’s Transportation Design Department and international authority in the field of automotive design, Niko von Saurma, Vice President Design Consumer Products at BSH Home Appliances Group, and Adriana Monk, founder and creative director of Monk Design studio, will together debate the future of design and designers in broad range of disciplines.

Through the use of various images and semantic suggestions useful to stimulate the discussion, the three prestigious speakers will discuss how the latest trends in technology, politics, media, consumers and society will impact on their profession.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 7, at 3 p.m. in the Salone d’Onore hall of the Valentino Castle.

Entrance is free-for-all according to space availability.

For more information check the official page of the event on IAAD’s website.

(Source: IAAD)