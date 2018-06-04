Design Talk: Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery

Automotive Design, Conferences 4 Jun 2018

IAAD has organized a conference on the future of design and designers featuring Chris Bangle, taking place in Turin this Thursday, June 7th at 3PM. Entrance is free with limited availability.


Design Challenges Exploration and Discovery Poster

IAAD – the Italian University for Design has announced a design panel titled Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery, organized in collaboration with Salone dell’Auto Torino, the primary European outdoor Automobile Show now in its fourth edition.

In the suggestive setting of Turin’s Valentino Park, Chris Bangle, Strategic Director of IAAD’s Transportation Design Department and international authority in the field of automotive design, Niko von Saurma, Vice President Design Consumer Products at BSH Home Appliances Group, and Adriana Monk, founder and creative director of Monk Design studio, will together debate the future of design and designers in broad range of disciplines.

Through the use of various images and semantic suggestions useful to stimulate the discussion, the three prestigious speakers will discuss how the latest trends in technology, politics, media, consumers and society will impact on their profession.

The event will take place on ThursdayJune 7at 3 p.m. in the Salone d’Onore hall of the Valentino Castle.

Entrance is free-for-all according to space availability.

For more information check the official page of the event on IAAD’s website.

(Source: IAAD)

Tags

Image Gallery

Design Talk: Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery - Image 2
Design Talk: Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery - Image 1

Related Stories

Michelin Challenge Design

Michelin Challenge Design “Future Classic”: the Winners

Michelin today announced the results of the 18th global Michelin Challenge Design competition, “Michelin Concours d’Elegance 2050 - Future Classic”. The winner is Georgii Varodi from Russia.
Design Talk: Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery

Design Talk: Design Challenges, Exploration, and Discovery

IAAD has organized a conference on the future of design and designers featuring Chris Bangle, taking place in Turin this Thursday, June 7th at 3PM. Entrance is free with limited availability.
Michelin Challenge Design 2018: the winners

Michelin Challenge Design 2018: the winners

Michelin has announced the winners of the global 2018 Michelin Challenge Design, “Mobility/Utility/Flexibility". The contest winner is Art Center student Josh Sandrock.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom