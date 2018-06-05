Audi reveals the new Q8

At 4.99 meters (16.4 ft) long, 2.00 meters (6.6 ft) wide and 1.71 meters (5.6 ft) tall, the Audi Q8 is wider, shorter and lower than its Q7 sister model.

Audi Q8 Design Sketch

The design is strongly based on the Audi Q8 Concept first presented at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show.

Audi Q8 Design Sketch

According to Audi the new Q8 represents “the new face of the Q family”. Te front end is characterized by the imposing Singleframe in octagonal design.

Audi Q8 Exterior Design

The bold radiator grille stands upright and, together with the spoiler that has been drawn toward the front and the large, highly contoured air inlets, emphasizes the self-confident look.

Audi Q8 Exterior Design

The sloping roofline terminates in gently inclined D-pillars and rests against the quattro blisters above the wheel arches, which house up to 22-inch wheels.

Audi Q8 Design Sketch

The surface treatment features strong contours and tight surfaces, while numerous details hint at the design of the original quattro.

Audi Q8 Exterior Design

The spoiler, wheel arch trims, door trim strips and diffuser are in a contrasting color, to further emphasize the off-road look.

Audi Q8 Headlight Design Sketch

Q8 owners can use the myAudi app on their smartphone to activate various lighting functions and experience them from the outside.

Standard LED headlights illuminate the road, with HD Matrix LED technology available as an option. Here both the three-dimensional signature of the daytime running lights and the taillights have a digital character. A light strip connects the units at the rear. As in the original Audi quattro, a black surface underlays this strip.

Audi Q8 Tail Light Design Sketch

Interior Design

Audi Q8 Interior Design

The central element of the cabin is the top MMI touch response display. With its black-panel look, it almost dissolves into a large, black surface when switched off.

Audi Q8 Interior Design

Nearly every function can be accessed via two large displays. The upper 10.1-inch display is used for controlling the infotainment and the navigation system. The driver uses the 8.6-inch display below that for heating and air conditioning, convenience functions and text input, the latter with his or her wrist resting comfortably and ergonomically on the selector lever.

All elements refer logically to one another, from the flat air vent strip to the wide console on the center tunnel bearing the tiptronic selector lever.

Audi Q8 Interior Design

In the dark, the optional contour light traces the distinctive design lines of the interior and provides backlight for the three-dimensionally lasered quattro badge above the glove compartment – an example for the love of detail at Audi.

The head-up display also projects important information onto the windshield, including detailed lane guidance for navigation.

Audi Q8 Interior Seating Layout Variants

With a wheelbase of nearly 3.00 meters (9.8 ft), it offers a very spacious interior, further exploited through a flexible three-seat system in the rear row with longitudinally adjusting upon request. With the seat backs folded down, the luggage compartment under the power rear hatch holds up to 1,755 liters (62.0 cu ft).

(Source: Audi)

