At Goodwood Foster + Partners will show Mars and lunar pod concepts

Exhibitions, Industrial Design News, Technology 27 Jun 2018
Foster + Partners will present its vision of life on Mars and the Moon as part of its Future Lab showcase at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018.


The British architecture firm will show a range of models, robotics and futuristic designs developed by the firm to explore the future of life in space.

Forming a central part of its display will be a scale model based on the Mars and lunar habitation pods it has designed. While through a virtual reality animation, visitors will be able to see inside one of these proposed state-of-the-art habitation pods.

Foster Partners Mars Pod Step 1 Entry descent and landing. Site preparation and excavation work

Step 1: Entry, descent and landing. Site preparation and excavation work

Foster + Partners is taking a central position at this year’s FoS Future Lab, which is focusing on space exploration, autonomous transport, robotics, and personal flight. Visitors will be able to view displays and demonstrations, interact with some of the technology for themselves and learn more about these exciting innovations.

Foster Partners Mars Pod Step 2 Entry descent and landing of habitat units. Airbags are used for soft

Step 2: Entry, descent and landing of habitat units. Airbags are used for soft

Foster + Partners continues to work on projects that look at developing habitats on the Moon and Mars using a wide variety of technologies such as large-scale 3D-printing, robotics and Regolith Additive Construction. A wide range of these techniques will be displayed at the expo, bringing the possibilities of creating an extraterrestrial habitat to life for visitors.

Foster Partners Mars Pod Step 3 Deployment and Inflation of Habitat Modules

Step 3: Deployment and Inflation of Habitat Modules

An example of a robotic architectural 3D-printing arm will also be on show, creating different-shaped plastic objects to demonstrate its skills.

Foster Partners Mars Pod Step 4 Regolith Additive Construction

Step 4: Regolith Additive Construction

Children will also be able to get hands-on with a space-age, interactive sandpit filled with simulated Mars dust and remote-control caterpillar robots.

Foster Partners Mars Pod Step 5 Operational Mars Base

Step 5: Operational Mars Base

FoS Future Lab will be open to the public throughout the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from the 12 – 15 July 2018, 7am – 7pm each day.

To buy tickets or enquire about hospitality visit www.goodwood.com.

