At Goodwood Foster + Partners will show Mars and lunar pod concepts

Foster + Partners will present its vision of life on Mars and the Moon as part of its Future Lab showcase at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018.

The British architecture firm will show a range of models, robotics and futuristic designs developed by the firm to explore the future of life in space.

Forming a central part of its display will be a scale model based on the Mars and lunar habitation pods it has designed. While through a virtual reality animation, visitors will be able to see inside one of these proposed state-of-the-art habitation pods.

Foster + Partners is taking a central position at this year’s FoS Future Lab, which is focusing on space exploration, autonomous transport, robotics, and personal flight. Visitors will be able to view displays and demonstrations, interact with some of the technology for themselves and learn more about these exciting innovations.

Foster + Partners continues to work on projects that look at developing habitats on the Moon and Mars using a wide variety of technologies such as large-scale 3D-printing, robotics and Regolith Additive Construction. A wide range of these techniques will be displayed at the expo, bringing the possibilities of creating an extraterrestrial habitat to life for visitors.

An example of a robotic architectural 3D-printing arm will also be on show, creating different-shaped plastic objects to demonstrate its skills.

Children will also be able to get hands-on with a space-age, interactive sandpit filled with simulated Mars dust and remote-control caterpillar robots.

FoS Future Lab will be open to the public throughout the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from the 12 – 15 July 2018, 7am – 7pm each day.

