2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos

A set of official sketches and renders and a selection of videos that give an overview on the all-new Volvo V60.

The renewed V60 model was presented back in February, and draws many design cues from the V90 flagship model.

Below we report a set of new sketch renders created by Sr Director of Design T. Jon Mayer and Exterior Designer – Component Maxime Prevoteaux.

We also report several design videos released after the reveal of the model: two clips featuring Lisa Reeves, Senior Interior Design Manager and ageneral presentation by Senior Product Manager Ragnar Crona.

(Source: Volvo – images via: CarDesign.ru)