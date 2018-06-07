2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos

News 7 Jun 2018
2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos

A set of official sketches and renders and a selection of videos that give an overview on the all-new Volvo V60.


The renewed V60 model was presented back in February, and draws many design cues from the V90 flagship model.

Below we report a set of new sketch renders created by Sr Director of Design T. Jon Mayer and Exterior Designer – Component Maxime Prevoteaux.

Volvo V60 Design Sketch by T. Jon Mayer

Volvo V60 Design Sketch by T. Jon Mayer

Volvo V60 Design Sketch by T. Jon Mayer

Volvo V60 Design Sketch Render by Maxime Prevoteaux

Volvo V60 Design Sketch Render by Maxime Prevoteaux

We also report several design videos released after the reveal of the model: two clips featuring Lisa Reeves, Senior Interior Design Manager and ageneral presentation by Senior Product Manager Ragnar Crona.

Lisa Reeves answers questions from our community about the interior design of the new V60

Ragnar Crona gives a general overview of the new V60

(Source: Volvo – images via: CarDesign.ru)

Image Gallery

2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos - Image 6
2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos - Image 5
2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos - Image 2
2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos - Image 4
2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos - Image 1
2019 Volvo V60: design sketches and videos - Image 3

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom