Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS

Special Cars 10 May 2018
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released some sketch renders and details on the 004CS, the road going version of the racetrack-only 004C.


Back in November Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus had presented the 004S, a street legal sprotscar with a three-seater cockpit and a carbon fiber body.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004CS

The vehicle will serve as a basis for a track-only version (dubbed 004C) and a special road version based on the racetrack-only car but homologated for road use – the 004CS.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004CS

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S vs

The 004CS, previewed in a set of sketch renders, will have an aggressive look borrowed from the 004C, while the interior will be closer to the original 004S.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S

Above and below: the SCG 004S

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 004S

 

The development of the project can be followed directly on the company’s Facebook page.

(via Autoblog.com)

Tags

Image Gallery

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 9
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 6
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 4
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 2
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 5
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 1
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 8
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 7
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS - Image 3

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom