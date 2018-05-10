Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004CS

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has released some sketch renders and details on the 004CS, the road going version of the racetrack-only 004C.

Back in November Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus had presented the 004S, a street legal sprotscar with a three-seater cockpit and a carbon fiber body.

The vehicle will serve as a basis for a track-only version (dubbed 004C) and a special road version based on the racetrack-only car but homologated for road use – the 004CS.

The 004CS, previewed in a set of sketch renders, will have an aggressive look borrowed from the 004C, while the interior will be closer to the original 004S.

The development of the project can be followed directly on the company’s Facebook page.

(via Autoblog.com)