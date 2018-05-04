Scholarships for IAAD Master in Transportation Design 2018: the winners

4 May 2018
IAAD – The Italian University for Design is pleased to announce the winners of scholarships for the Master Module in Transportation Design.

The winners were selected among over 100 applications by a jury made up of names who written the history of the automotive sector, people like Giorgetto Giugiaro, President of the IAAD’s Transportation Design Department and undisputed master of Italian style, Chris Bangle, Strategic Director of the same Department and by far one of the most influential designers of his generation, and Pietro Nume, new Coordinator of the IAAD Masters in Transportation Design.

Unfortunately none of the candidates turned out to be eligible to receive full 100% scholarship at the Master Module in Transportation Design. The IAAD jury has therefore decided to reassign the scholarship for the Preliminary Module in Transportation Design, which will start in November 2018.

The winners are:

• Salar Seifizade (Teheran, Iran) is the winner of a 50% scholarship (worth EUR 5,850).

Mohammed Ismail (Bangalore, India) is the winner of a 20% scholarship (worth EUR 2,340).

Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Masters Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.

Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD – The Italian University for Design

Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

(Source: IAAD)

