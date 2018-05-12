Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV revealed

After an extensive testing around the world, Rolls-Royce has revealed its first SUV, the Cullinan, combining luxury with off-road capabilities and advanced technologies.

Named after the largest diamond ever discovered – which is now part of the British Crown Jewels – the Rolls-Royce Cullinan combines generous dimensions (5,341mm x 2,164mm x 1,836mm) with practical features, off-road capabilities, extreme luxury and advanced technologies.

In terms of proportions, the height is partly balanced by the length, the long wheelbase, and the 22-inch wheels, however the imposing presence of the Cullinan is stille evident (more in the photos than in the “sleek” sketches).

The front end combines the trademark grille with the “face” of recent Rolls-Royces, while the prominent nose and the vertical lines underline the car’s height.

At the rear, the design is characterized by the hint at a three-box body style, while the Rolls-Royce’s DNA is reflected in the design of the LED tail lights.

The luxurious interior combines exclusive finishes with simple, symmetrical functionality that underlines the car’s strength and qualities.

Whether the fascia and centre stack of the dashboard or the arm rests on the doors, structural horizontal and vertical elements underpin the interior design.

The rear passenger compartment offers two configurations are offered – Lounge Seats or Individual Seats.

The Individual Seat configuration features two individual rear seats separated by a Fixed Rear Centre Console incorporating a drinks cabinet with Rolls-Royce whisky glasses and decanter, champagne flutes and refrigerator.

Among the distinctive features is the opening tailgate, called ‘The Clasp’, which opens and closes in its two sections automatically at the touch of the key fob button.

A glass partition inspired from the vehicles of the past isolates the passenger cabin from the luggage compartment. The loading capacity if 560 liters, growing to 600 with the parcel shelf removed.

The Cullinan is based on Rolls-Royce’s all-aluminum architecture which was adapted to the particular proportions of the high-bodied car.

A goal of the engineering team was to extend the trademark “Magic Carpet Ride” effect when driving off-road, and was achieved by evolving the self-leveling air suspension system, which varies the electronically controlled shock absorber adjustment system in real time.

The 6.75 liter twin-turbo V12 Rolls-Royce engine was tuned to deliver the right level of torque (850Nm) at the lowest possible revolutions (1,600rpm).

For more details on the design you can read the press release below.

(Source: Rolls-Royce)

Read Press Release