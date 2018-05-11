Pininfarina HK K350 SUV Concept

Along with the H500 sedan, the K350 compact SUV concept presented by Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic Group preview the upcoming family of premium electric models.

The recent Auto China Show confirmed and consolidated the partnership between Hong Kong-based Hybrid Kinetc Group and Pininfarina, which are developing a new family of clean vehicles while at the same time defining and refining the identity of the new high-tech brand.

The K350 will be the most compact SUV in the range: the vehicle features athletic proportions, with the volumes visually supported by the wheels.

“With the K350, the evolution of the codes and DNA created by Pininfarina for HK points the product in the direction of a wider, certainly young demographic, and an all-round use of the vehicle due to a design in which refinement and elegance coexist naturally with strength and sturdiness.”

“The extremely refined seats become the fulcrum of the interior, bringing the passengers into contact both emotionally and architecturally and creating a light structure that shapes the space around it.”

(Source: Pininfarina)