Pininfarina HK H500 Sedan Concept

The H500 sedan concept car was premiered at Auto China 2018 along with the K350 compact SUV – with which shares the electric drivetrain – and the GT show car already seen in Geneva.

Like the other concept cars designed by Pininfarina for the Hybrid Kinetic Group, the H500 features a clean design and refined details, trademarks of the Italian design studio.

The body is characterized by a sloped ribbing that spans the entire vehicle, giving tension and lightness and defining full, sober volumes.

The front grille, which has become a signature HK styling feature, has even more character, while the two side air intakes emphasize the sporty, youthful positioning.

The interior, featuring four individual seats that act like comfortably protective cocoons, is focused on the multimedia experience.

The infotainment system features adjustable touch screens for both front and rear passengers, as well as a touchscreen that slides on the door panels making it easier to share entertainment.

The all-electric powertrain delivers over 300 kW and integrates a range extender that allows to achieve a total range of over 1000 km. The main performance figures are a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

(Source: Pininfarina)