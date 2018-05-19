Michelin launches Tweel Airless Radial Tire for the UTV Market

Michelin is introducing a new 26-inch airless radial tire with a designed for use on UTV’s.

Marketed by Michelin Tweel Technologies, a division of Michelin North America, Inc., the tire design was originally developed for military special operations use on light-tactical vehicles.

The Michelin X Tweel UTV 26x9N14 airless radial tire is a single unit that replaces the current pneumatic tire/wheel/valve assembly. Once bolted on, there is no air pressure to maintain, thus eliminating the need to carry spare tires, tools or repair kits.

The innovative tire is suitable for use on construction, farm, landscape, recreation, quarry, mine, emergency service response, logging, parks, hunting, military operations, universities, beach patrol, camping, hurricane/tornado and other debris-laden areas where flat tires cause serious and extreme interruptions.

In the face of obstacles, the airless tire is designed to perform like a pneumatic radial tire, but with the durability and high damage resistance of an airless tire.

The advanced spoke technology helps dampen the ride for enhanced operator comfort, while providing outstanding lateral stiffness for excellent cornering and side-hill stability. In addition, the low-pressure contact helps provides outstanding off-road traction performance.

The X Tweel UTV also offers quiet performance, energy-efficiency over tracks and robust design to eliminate downtime.

With a 37-mph speed rating at a maximum gross vehicle weight of 2,860 pounds, the product is available for online sale or through the Michelin Tweel dealer network.

Users may choose three hub configurations that will fit a variety of machines, including the BRP Can-Am Defender; Kawasaki Mule; Polaris Ranger.

Additional hub configurations for John Deere, Honda, Kubota and Argo will be available later in 2018 and 2019.

Commercially launched in 2012 with the MICHELIN X TWEEL SSL, the expanding MICHELIN X TWEEL product line includes airless-radial tires for skid steers, zero-turn mowers, stand-on mowers and golf carts.

(Source: Michelin)