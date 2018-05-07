Mercedes-Benz A-Class L Sedan

Production Cars 7 May 2018
At auto China 2018 Mercedes-Benz has revaled a sedan variant of the new A-Class, produced in partnership with BAIC Motor for the Chinese market only.


Compared to the hatchback, the A-Class L Sedan features a slightly extended wheelbase (+6 cm) and a short third volume – the body style is defined as Notchback rather than sedan.

The proportions (length/width/height: 4609/1796/1460 mm) are characterized by very short overhangs which along with the pushed back cabin contribute to the dynamic side view, and the surfacing is based on the latest evolution of the “Sensual Purity” philosophy.

The rear end features two-piece tail lights that underline the car’s width. The reflectors have been repositioned lower down in the bumper to allow the tail lights to benefit from a particularly flat design.

Rose gold is an exclusive paint finish planned for the Chinese market.

The A-Class L Sedan will be offered in two versions: Sedan and Sport Sedan, with the latter featuring powerdomes on the hood.

As in the hatchback, the front end features a flat headlamps with chrome elements; torch-like daytime driving lights; and a diamond radiator grille with single louvre, chrome pins, and central star.

Based on the same design of the hatchback model, the interior has a wing-shaped dashboard, free-standing widescreen display, turbine-look air vents and features ambience lighting with up to 64 colors.

The infotainment system uses the MBUX multimedia technology equipped with artificial intelligence, updated in order to communicate in various Chinese dialects.

At the market launch, the A-Class L Sedan will be available in China with the all-aluminium four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1.33 litres with power outputs of 100 and 120 kW (with cylinder shut-off); following later will be a 2‑litre four-cylinder engine delivering 140 kW. The 7G‑DCT dual clutch transmission comes as standard.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)

