The Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster has joined the AMG GT family, following the recently unveiled four-door version.

Positioned between the GT and GT C in terms of technical features, the GT S Roadster shares the interior as well as the standard, not-widened body with the GT.

Compared to it however it features several enhancements, including adaptive suspension, a limited slip differential.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster features a three-layered fabric soft top supported by a lightweight magnesium/steel/aluminium structure.

Additional roll-over protection is provided by an integrated aluminium cross-member, while the inserted acoustic mat improves noise comfort.

Design

From the expressive AMG radiator grille to the long bonnet and the muscular tail end, the two-seater guarantees a pure sports car experience even when stationary. The flat front section and forward-sloping radiator grille make the Roadster appear to hug the road.

At the same time this shape lowers the vehicle’s back-pressure point, enhancing the flow of cooling air and the car’s aerodynamic performance.

The front apron in jet wing design emphasises the car’s width, making it sit flatter on the road. The large outer air inlets guarantee the supply of cooling air to the engine.

The LED High Performance headlamps offer more safety at night and an unmistakably sporty and distinctive look. Thanks to LED technology, they illuminate the road more effectively than conventional headlamps – with lower energy consumption.

Viewed from the side, the arched roof line (when the soft top is closed) and the frameless doors are eye-catching features. The surfaces and lines of the side wall flow into the tail end with a dramatic tapered effect.

The long bonnet with its pronounced powerdomes, the greenhouse which has been moved far back, the large wheels and broad tail end also contribute to the distinctive looks. As standard the AMG GT S Roadster is shod with mixed tyres on 19-inch rims at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear.

The active air regulation system AIRPANEL included as standard is a particular technical highlight. Vertical louvres at the bottom of the front apron are opened and closed electronically by means of an electric motor in around one second to guarantee the required amount of cooling. Constantly achieving the ideal position calls for highly intelligent and fast control.

During normal driving with no increased cooling demand, the louvres are closed for reduced drag and the air is directed at the underbody. This improves the aerodynamic efficiency of the vehicles. Only when certain components reach predefined temperatures and the air demand is particularly high do the louvres open to allow the maximum cooling air flow to the heat exchangers.

As another active aerodynamic component the Roadster features an extendable rear spoiler. This reduces lift at the rear axle at higher speeds. With its broad shoulders and expressive tail light graphics, the rear end enhances the emotional overall appearance.

Technical features

The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo in the AMG GT S Roadster delivers an output of 384 kW (522 hp) and maximum torque of 670 Nm.

This is available over a wide engine speed range from 1900 to 5000 rpm. The eight-cylinder power unit delivers muscular performance in all engine speed ranges, combined with high efficiency for low fuel consumption and emission levels.

A sprint from standstill to 100 km/h is absolved in 3.8 seconds. The dynamic power delivery continues right up to the top speed of 308 km/h.

The two turbochargers of the V8 are not positioned on the outside of the cylinder banks, but inside the cylinder “V”. Advantages: a compact engine design, spontaneous response of the turbochargers and low exhaust emissions thanks to optimal airflow to the near-engine catalysts.

The dry sump lubrication also ensures the oil supply even with high lateral forces and allows the engine to be installed lower, thus moving the centre of gravity closer to the road and forming the basis for high lateral acceleration.

Power transfer is based on the combination of a front mid-engine and the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G sport transmission in a transaxle arrangement, combined with a torsionally rigid torque tube. Thanks to the wide gear ratio spread, the decidedly high torque of the V8 biturbo engine can be used to optimum effect. The weight distribution is also ideal for optimum driving dynamics at 47 (front) and 53 (rear) percent.