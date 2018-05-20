Lamborghini Marzal Concept makes comeback at Monaco Grand Prix Historique 2018

Lamborghini Marzal Concept makes comeback at Monaco Grand Prix Historique 2018

At the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique Lamborghini brought the restored Marzal prototype, reviving the historic appearance with Prince Rainier III and Price Grace Kelly at the 1967 Monaco GP.


On last May 11-13, during the Monaco Grand Prix Historique 2018, the only running prototype of the stunning Lamborghini Marzal – restored byLamborghini Polo Storico – was used to open the qualifiers and races of 1966-1972 Formula 1 vehicles, driven by his Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco accompanied his nephew Andrea Casiraghi.

Lamborghini Marzal Concept at Monaco Grand Prix Historique 2018

About the 1967 Marzal and its restoration

Designed by Marcello Gandini at Carrozzeria Bertone, the Lamborghini Marzal is a futuristic prototype of a four-seater GT, with glazed gullwing doors offering an almost unimpeded view of the interior, silver leather upholstery and a rear transverse engine.

Lamborghini Marzal Concept

In 1967, Lamborghini took its latest creation to Montecarlo on the occasion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

1967 Lamborghini Marzal Concept: Photo Gallery

The Marzal took everyone immediately by surprise, especially His Serene Highness Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. As soon as he saw it, he decided it was the car for his lap of honor immediately before the start of the Grand Prix, with his wife Princess Grace at his side.

1967 Lamborghini Marzal driven by Prince Ranieri in Monaco

The photos of the Royal couple in the Marzal took the world by storm, and reserved a special place for the Marzal in the Olympus of prototypes.

One year later, in 1968, the idea for the Marzal had become the Espada, one of Lamborghini’s most successful historic cars and one of the first four-seater GTs, complete with space for luggage, ever made in series.

After reaching fame, the Marzal was relegated to the shadows, as often happens with show prototypes. Only recently has it been restored to its ancient splendor and perfect mechanical performance.

The laps of honor during the Monaco GP were its first public outing since 1967, when the engine was again be fired up, and enthusiasts relived a moment in history that has never been forgotten. At its side was the 1976 Lamborghini Espada, making its public debut after just being restored by Lamborghini Polo Storico.

Lamborghini Marzal Concept at Monaco Grand Prix Historique 2018 05

A vehicle with an unusual history, it has always remained the property of Lamborghini, and was used for several type-approval tests for the American market and for development.

Lamborghini Marzal Concept at Monaco Grand Prix Historique 2018

The restoration project included the mechanics and electrics as well as bodywork and the interior (it still has the original upholstery) and took ten months.

Pierre Casiraghi in the Lamborghini Marzal

Only original Lamborghini spare parts were used and the work was carried out according to the specifications on the production file in the archives at Polo Storico.

Lamborghini Marzal Concept and Espada at Monaco Grand Prix Historique 2018

This year’s festivities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Espada and Islero, also designed in 1968, will culminate with a rally in Umbria planned from 7 to 11 September 2018 and organized by Lamborghini exclusively for the owners of these two models.

The tour will start from Perugia and arrive 650 kilometers later at Sant’Agata Bolognese (BO), after driving through some of the prettiest and most scenic roads in Italy.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini Espada, there was also an Espada model, chassis #9090, which has just been restored at the Polo Storico workshop in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

(Source: Lamborghini)

