Lagonda electric SUV confirmed for 2021

Automotive Design, Special Cars 10 May 2018
Lagonda electric SUV confirmed for 2021

Lagonda has confirmed plans for its first model – a fully-electric SUV that will be revealed in 2021 and will be based on the recent Vision Concept.


The Lagonda SUV will be the first luxury SUV exclusively driven by a zero emission powertrain and will showcase a bold design directly evolved from the Lagonda Vision Concept presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Lagonda Electric SUV Concept for 2021 Design Sketch

‘The Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision Concept’ said Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.

Lagonda Electric SUV Concept for 2021 Design Sketch

‘Lagonda is a luxury brand, but it is also one rooted in technology. It will be like no other SUV to drive, so its looks have to reflect that new reality and to serve as pathfinder to a future in which the most desirable and prestigious automobiles still have a place.’

(Source: Lagonda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Lagonda electric SUV confirmed for 2021 - Image 3
Lagonda electric SUV confirmed for 2021 - Image 1
Lagonda electric SUV confirmed for 2021 - Image 2

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

  1. aflo
    10/5/2018

    In a world with so much design talent, what is wrong with this company? Two views of the “same” car but NOT. Also, an SUV?? – cheated sketches this bad are useless and juvenile.

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom