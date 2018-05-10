Lagonda electric SUV confirmed for 2021

Lagonda has confirmed plans for its first model – a fully-electric SUV that will be revealed in 2021 and will be based on the recent Vision Concept.

The Lagonda SUV will be the first luxury SUV exclusively driven by a zero emission powertrain and will showcase a bold design directly evolved from the Lagonda Vision Concept presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

‘The Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision Concept’ said Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.

‘Lagonda is a luxury brand, but it is also one rooted in technology. It will be like no other SUV to drive, so its looks have to reflect that new reality and to serve as pathfinder to a future in which the most desirable and prestigious automobiles still have a place.’

(Source: Lagonda)