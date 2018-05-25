Giugiaro Sibylla Concept: new images

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept: new images

A set of new photos and images of the GFG Sibylla, the concept car designed by Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro set to be on display this weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.


Giugiaro Sibylla Concept Illustration

A wonderful retro-futuristc illustration recalling the style of Giorgetto Giugiaro early renderings in the 1970s

After its debut at the recent Geneva Show, the GFG Style Sibylla Concept will have its national preview at the annual event of the “Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este”, the historic concourse for classic and concept cars in the amazing backdrop of the Lake of Como.

The luxury electric sedan prototype will compete May 26th and 27th along with other concepts and one-offs for the “Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award”.

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept Illustration

2018 marks Giorgetto Giugiaro’s 80th birthday. This car is a celebration of a lifetime dedicated to iconic automotive design, a luxury, electric, 4-door, 4-seater saloon prototype developed in collaboration with Envision, the leading Chinese company in the intelligent management of energy.

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept

The setting and style of these photos recalls the images of many iconic Italian dream cars from the past

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept

The Sibylla incorporates innovative solutions in terms of accessibility, functionality, and aesthetics. It revisits classic themes; it is elegant, with generous dimensions (over 5 meters long and 1.48 meters high) but at the same time sporty.

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept InteriorGiugiaro Sibylla Concept Interior

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept Interior

The choice of electric propulsion has improved the interior space and allowed Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro to revolutionize accessibility and exploit this space by introducing rational, functional and ergonomic solutions both inside and outside the vehicle.

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept

Giugiaro Sibylla Concept

Check the full gallery, or read more details on our previous article.

(Source: GFG Style)

