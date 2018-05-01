DS X E-Tense Concept is an asymmetrical dream car for the year 2035

For their latest concept car, the brief for the DS designers was to envision their dreams for the car of tomorrow, expressing their passion and without worrying about constraints.

As a result, the DS X E-Tense Concept steers away from the current mobility aesthetic trends – defined as characterless – and instead tries to blend advanced technology with poetic creativity, exploring a possible luxurious French style for the year 2035.

The most distinctive features of the design are the asymmetrical layout and the extensive use of complex geometric patterns and textures achieved through the use of modern algorithm and parametric driven techniques.

These geometries are extensively used not only for the grille – which integrates a 3D pattern that extends and fades out towards the hood – but only for the headlights and the tail lights, providing a very distinctive light signature.

Another original design element is the separation between the driver’s open cockpit and the passenger’s capsule, which can accommodate up to two people and is enclosed by an aerodynamic canopy.

The cockpit features a single seat with pyramidal architecture, which adapts to the driver’s build like the fitted seats seen in motor racing, and its reclined position helps to keep the car’s centre of gravity low.

The steering wheel is made of a combination of leather, wood and metal, and incorporates sensors to monitor the driver’s efforts.

The closed cabin is accessed through an Elytre door that is trimmed with a carbon fibre/leather weave, and features a ventilated, massaging seat that stretches back like a deployed bird’s wing, with a feather star motif crowning the top of the back.

The cabin also integrates an additional seat so that up to two passengers can be accommodated.

The passengers’ environment acts as a reassuring, protective environment, and also includes filtered, scented air that contributes to the effect of refinement and luxury.

The two-tone Millennium Blue and Navy Blue Aniline leather is finished with DS’s trademark pearl top-stitch pattern.

The association of navy blue and rich red hues softens the light that enters the car, while the fluidity of the lines is accentuated by the absence of screens, with the role of the familiar tablet display played by the car’s glazed surfaces.

Among the onboard advanced systems are the hi-fi sound bar integrated in the dashboard, the see-through electro-chromatic glass floor provides a view of the road beneath and a virtual personal assistant – IRIS, that takes the form of a hologram.

A From a technical standpoint, the X E-Tense is equipped with a high-performance electric drivetrain derived from the technology developed for the Formula E series.

Two electric motors are located within the front wheels and deliver a 400kW (540 horsepower) output for daily road use. This figure can be increased up to 1,000kW (1,360 horsepower) in a special ‘circuit’ mode for racetrack use.

The carbon fiber chassis sits on innovative springs and torsion bars, while traction, grip and deceleration are controlled by an advanced active system.

(Source: DS Automobiles)