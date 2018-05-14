Designworks designs interior for 1,000 km/h Virgin Hyperloop One’s capsule

The design recently made its global debut at City Walk Dubai as part of UAE Innovation Month. This is the first time a physical, full-scale hyperloop prototype has been shown to a broad public audience.

Once built, the passenger capsule, electromagnetically propelled through a vacuum tube, could reach speeds up to 1,080km/h, potentially traveling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in as little as 12 minutes.

Virgin Hyperloop One is currently negotiating the next stage of development (Phase 2) with theRoads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) with the clear aim of building the world’s first hyperloop transportation system in the UAE / Middle East.

The design

BMW Group’s Designworks (formerly named BMW DesignworksUSA) worked as Virgin Hyperloop One’s design partner, offering its know how and experience to create the prototype’s visual identity and interior passenger experience.

The central challenge the Designworks team faced was how to create a comfortable and engaging interior with no windows, and a current requirement for passengers to be seated throughout the journey.

Designworks took what might at first glance be a very restrictive environment and transformed it into a more personal and uplifting sensory experience that can be both memorable and enjoyable.