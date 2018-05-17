Curtiss Zeus Concept is a futuristic Electric Motorcycle

Curtiss Motorcycles has revealed an original electric motorbike concept featuring an industrial look that could preview a production model for the year 2020.

The Zeus Concept was presented by Curtiss Motorcycles – formerly Confederate Motorcycles – at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering event.

It features a very industrial look, dominated by unpainted aluminum surfaces – seemingly machined out of solid metal blocks.

The distinctive design is completed by the carbon fiber wheels, double rotor brakes, LED lights, and a dash that can integrate an iPad.

The electric powertrain features a 14-kWh battery pack and is dubbed as “the world’s first E-Twin power unit.”

(Source: Curtiss Motorcycles)