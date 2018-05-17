Curtiss Zeus Concept is a futuristic Electric Motorcycle

The Zeus Concept was presented by Curtiss Motorcycles – formerly Confederate Motorcycles – at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering event.
It features a very industrial look, dominated by unpainted aluminum surfaces – seemingly machined out of solid metal blocks.
The distinctive design is completed by the carbon fiber wheels, double rotor brakes, LED lights, and a dash that can integrate an iPad.
The electric powertrain features a 14-kWh battery pack and is dubbed as “the world’s first E-Twin power unit.”
(Source: Curtiss Motorcycles)
