“A Bridge to the Future” Design Competition: the winners

Car Body Design and Sintec are happy to announce the results of the “A Bridge to the Future” design competition, which was won by designers Irfendy Mohamad and Sergei Khlystal.

The contest was launched back in January and tasked participants to develop an original, patent pending solution by engineering company SINTEC: a new mounting system for passenger cars’ front seats, based on a bridge-like structure – nicknamed SeatBridge – which offers benefits in terms of foot room for rear passengers, uncluttered look and a more streamlined production process.

Among the received entries, the jury composed of the teams from Sintec and its media partner Car Body Design have selected two proposals.

The first prize was won by designer Irfendy Mohamad envisioned a rotating seat base and delivered a series of high quality illustrations.

The second place was won by Sergei Khlystal, who focused on the metal sheet design and submitted high quality technical illustrations.

Car Body Design and Sintec wish to thank all participants, it was great to see interesting developments of the original idea.

To know more about the SeatBridge solution you can check the original contest page.