Car Design Competitions 2 May 2018
Car Body Design and Sintec are happy to announce the results of the “A Bridge to the Future” design competition, which was won by designers Irfendy Mohamad and Sergei Khlystal.


The contest was launched back in January and tasked participants to develop an original, patent pending solution by engineering company SINTEC: a new mounting system for passenger cars’ front seats, based on a bridge-like structure – nicknamed SeatBridge – which offers benefits in terms of foot room for rear passengers, uncluttered look and a more streamlined production process.

Among the received entries, the jury composed of the teams from Sintec and its media partner Car Body Design have selected two proposals.

The first prize was won by designer Irfendy Mohamad envisioned a rotating seat base and delivered a series of high quality illustrations.

SeatBridge Concept Design Sketch by Irfendy Mohamad

SeatBridge Concept Design Sketch by Irfendy Mohamad

The second place was won by Sergei Khlystal, who focused on the metal sheet design and submitted high quality technical illustrations.

SeatBridge Concept Technical Illustration by Sergei Khlystal

SeatBridge Concept Technical Illustration by Sergei Khlystal

Car Body Design and Sintec wish to thank all participants, it was great to see interesting developments of the original idea.

To know more about the SeatBridge solution you can check the original contest page.

Image Gallery

“A Bridge to the Future” Design Competition: the winners - Image 5
“A Bridge to the Future” Design Competition: the winners - Image 3
“A Bridge to the Future” Design Competition: the winners - Image 2
“A Bridge to the Future” Design Competition: the winners - Image 4
“A Bridge to the Future” Design Competition: the winners - Image 1

