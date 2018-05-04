Brabham is back with the BT62 £1M hypercar

4 May 2018
Brabham Automotive has revealed the BT62, a track-only hypercar designed from the ground up and set to be produced in a limited series of 70 units.


Unveiled at a gala event in central London, the BT62 celebrates Brabham’s 70 years of racing heritage and marks the company’s return to manufacturing.

The aggressive exterior is made of carbon fiber, and combines a bold look with an aggressive aerodynamic performance, capable of generating over 1200kg of downforce.

The hypercar showcases impressive figures, with a dry weight of just 972 kg, a naturally-aspirated 5.4 liter V8 engine that delivers 700bhp / 522kW and 667 Nm (492 ft/lb) of torque, for a total power-to-weight ratio of 730ps per tonne.

Additional technical highlights include carbon/carbon brakes with 6 piston calipers and Michelin racing slick tires, which marks the start of strategic partnership with the French company as official tire supplier and technical partner.

The name continues the iconic ‘BT’ naming convention established by founders Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac in the 1960s and honors the legacy of the marque.

The Brabham BT62 unveiled liveried in celebration of Jack Brabham’s green and gold BT19 and his historic victory at the 1966 French Formula 1 Grand Prix at Reims, the year in which he made history in becoming the first (and to date only) driver to win a World Championship in a car of his own construction.

Of the total 70 units planned, the first thirty-five will celebrate the thirty-five Grand Prix victories won by Brabham over its thirty-year reign in Formula 1.

The BT62 has a base price – before options – of £1m plus local taxes.  Future owners will join the exclusive Brabham driver development programme, that will enable them to fully exploit the performance potential of the car.

First deliveries of the Brabham BT62 are expected later this year.

(Source: Brabham)

