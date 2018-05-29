BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento

At the year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW has presented a concept bike that anticipates a possible design direction for a new Adventure Sport model.


The BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento (pronounced ‘nove cento’ – nine hundred in Italian) is a touring bike aims at combining  emotion and performance with an adventurous spirit, agility and riding fun, while keeping an aesthetic balance, as explained by Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad: “It doesn’t always have to be about ‘bolder, bigger, brighter’ nowadays: this concept bike focuses on achieving a sense of balance.”

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Sketch

With its compact silhouette, the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento conveys agility and lightness

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento

“We’ve created a bike that combines the appropriate power with reliable sports touring properties and above all lots of riding fun, so it’s an attractive overall package. It brings together the best of the sports, adventure and touring segments to produce an exciting concept – in a class which has not seen this kind of model from BMW before.”

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Sketch

“The BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is our interpretation of a modern all-rounder for the new mid-range segment.”

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Sketch

“Functional properties such as touring capability, storage space and wind/weather protection are relevant to most motorcyclists but they’re rarely included in the design of a concept vehicle. In this year’s concept bike we’re demonstrating that all these rational aspects can be coupled with a dynamic design to create something really exciting and highly emotional.”

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Sketch

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Process Sketching on the Cintiq

The basic sporty configuration with lots of volume near the front wheel and a short high rear promises riding fun and agile handling.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento

The styling of the fairing, fuel tank and frame further highlights the focus on the direction of travel.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento DetailHere, the three-dimensional modeling of the fuel tank area especially comes into its own as a result of the paint finish with reflective chrome effect.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento

The hovering side panel in Pure Metal Silver is typical of the Adventure Sport segment and is highly recognizable.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Detail

On all aluminium parts such as the central tank cover, the rear carrier and the footrest holder, the milling is directed towards the front wheel. This finely grooved surface structure is only apparent on close inspection and has the effect of a topographical elevation relief.

The suspension is designed to be ideal for touring. A long spring travel ensures ride comfort and gives the bike a sense of light-footedness.

The windshield and fairing ensure wind and weather protection. The ergonomic controls and relatively low, upright seating position are two additional key factors that contribute to perfect riding fun over long distances.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Process

The frame triangle of the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is reinforced with CFRP fleece: it not only reduces the bike’s overall weight but also links the three-dimensional design of the front trim to the aluminium rear carrier.

The latter is milled and likewise geared consistently to weight reduction, consisting solely of the required support structure. The visible opening between the frame triangle and seat further highlights the lightweight construction principle.

The case system

One particular highlight of the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is the innovative storage space concept comprising a clip-on case element.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Sketch

The double case not only offers storage space, it also extends the seating area for the passenger. It is hooked into the rear carrier from above if required, and there is a powerful electromagnet that attaches the element securely to the lower section of the rear carrier. This system makes it possible to have two functional versions of the same bike.

Without a case, the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento has maximum agility and perfectly meets the rider’s needs in terms of riding fun; with the cases, the concept bike is transformed into a touring motorcycle that is also well equipped to carry two people. The case system is harmoniously integrated in the concept bike’s styling, reflecting the high-quality, holistic approach of BMW Motorrad design.

Lighting design

The narrow front silhouette likewise promises manoeuvrability and agility. Here, the distinctive front section of the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento deliberately echoes features drawn from the Adventure Sport segment, interpreting them in its own characteristic way.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Design Sketch

The headlight is modern in style, featuring two symmetrical lamp elements. Each of the two elements has an iconic LED daytime riding light in the lower section with a flat, dynamic U shape, while two compact LED lenses on each side provide the low and high beam. This creates a hallmark lighting design that makes the concept bike instantly recognizable as a BMW motorcycle – both during the day and at night.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Tail Light

The rear lights are just as distinctive in design as the front lights: the two LED elements are integrated underneath the seat and feature the familiar BMW Motorrad design motif of the two C shapes facing each other in a technical look.

(Source: BMW)

