BMW Group opens R&D Center in Beijing

Automotive Design 22 May 2018
BMW China has announced the opening of a new R&D Center with a total area of 70,000 square meters.


For the BMW Group China has been the largest market globally in 2017, and is considered as a driving force of innovation, playing an important role in its transformation into a customer-centric technology company.

 

Located conveniently in the Shunyi District – just outside Beijing’s fifth ring road – and covering an area of 17,000m2, the new R&D Center has an open office and innovative design, improving communication between R&D teams and providing inspiration for their creative work.

Focusing amongst other tasks on requirement management, testing and validation as well as development of services and systems, the new space gives home for more than 200 employees – adding up to a total of more than 1,100 staff in the Chinese R&D network.

Covering a total area of 70,000 m2 across the three locations, the centers cultivate local talent, with the result, that more than two thirds of the R&D professionals are Chinese. While each R&D center has different functions, they complement each other and form a comprehensive innovation network.

In 2018, BMW’s new R&D Center in Beijing will run more than 70 test vehicles across China, the testing mileage is planned for a historical high of 5 million km.

The BMW Group is enhancing its systematic R&D capabilities on a global level. It is developing a customer-centric R&D system as well as future-oriented R&D concepts, that will provide the Chinese and global market with enhanced, and more innovative products and services .

With the establishment of R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang, the Chinese R&D network is unique and by far the biggest presence of BMW R&D outside Germany.

“For us, China is a driving force of innovation, a place of inspiration particularly in the field of electrification and digitalization – we think China is the lead market in these fields already today. This is why we began five years ago to set up a comprehensive R&D network in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenyang. And, we expect that the increase of our Chinese R&D activities and the collaboration with more and more top class Chinese tech companies will make a strong contribution to our global R&D outcome, especially in areas such as electro mobility and digitalization.” – stated Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management BMW AG, Development, at the opening ceremony.

(Source: BMW)

