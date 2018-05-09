Bertone Pandion Concept goes on auction

Concept Cars 9 May 2018
Bertone Pandion Concept goes on auction

The iconic concept car presented at the 2010 Geneva Show will be sold at an auction organized by Bolaffi that will take place in Milan on May 23rd.


Based on the Alfa Romeo 8C, the Pandion Concept was presented by the Italian design studio in 2010 to celebrate Alfa Romeo’s centenary.

Bertone Alfa Romeo Pandion Concept

Bertone Alfa Romeo Pandion Concept

Bertone Alfa Romeo Pandion Concept

The show car was designed by Mike Robinson and features very distinctive side doors which integrate the front fenders and wheel-arches.

Bertone Alfa Romeo Pandion Concept

The scissor door opening system took inspiration from the wings of birds of prey (‘Pandion’ is the scientific name for an Osprey). When opened, the side doors reach an impressive – and unpractical – height of 3.4 meters.

Bertone Alfa Romeo Pandion Concept

Bertone Alfa Romeo Pandion Concept Design Sketch Render

Bertone Alfa Romeo Pandion Concept Interior

The powertrain is the same as the 8C, and features a 4.7 liter V8 engine delivering 450 CV.

The estimated price ranges from 220K and 260K Euros – which is relatively reasonable given that this is the only prototype ever built.

(Source: L’Argus via Autoblog.it)

