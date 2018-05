For the next-generation Q8 Audi has released a teaser sketch and presented a mini-series that will reveal the car before its premiere at the Audi China Brand Summit in Shenzhen.

The news is somehow interesting because it proves carmakers are exploring new marketing strategies for promoting the launch of new models – and comes at the same time as the VW Group’s decision to not participate in the upcoming Paris Show.

series – available on the Q8’s dedicated website – features five short mini episodes centered on a couple from the Golden State. The clips will be available starting from May 21.

(Source: Audi)