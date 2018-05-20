Aston Martin will build a limited run of privately commissioned V12 Vantage V600, inspired by the original 1998 V8 V600.

The iconic 1998 Aston Martin Vantage V600 was an extreme version equipped with a turbocharged version of the V8 engine, delivering 600bhp.

Now the same idea has inspired a customer commissioned limited run of new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s.

The company’s personalization service “Q by Aston Martin” received a customer commission for a strictly limited run of 14 new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s seven roadsters and seven coupes.

Underpinned by the previous-generation ‘VH’ Vantage, the 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s are powered by an upgraded version of the 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 600PS, coupled with a 7-speed manual transmission and the front and rear dual independent wishbone suspension – featuring 3-stage adaptive damping.

The full-carbon fiber exterior features a re-imagined side-strake, a bulging hood and a unique darkened grille. The rear end features an all-new carbon fibre diffuser and a quad exhaust system.

The aggressive, dark look of the V600 is further underlined by bespoke centre-lock forged and machined aluminium wheels.

The interior of the Vantage V600 is finished with carbon fiber and dark anodized aluminium. The lightweight seats have an all-new perforation pattern, carbon fibre centre console and bespoke driver information dials.

A hand-crafted saddle leather centre armrest provides comfort and style within ergonomic reach of the machined-from-solid gear shifter.

Marek Reichman, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Aston Martin said, “This is precisely why we created our ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ service. Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with myself and Aston Martin’s design team. The V600 name remains a classic in Aston Martin’s heritage and I’m proud to see it adorn the V12 Vantage V600 once again”.

The 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is available on request with deliveries taking place in Q3 2018.

(Source: Aston Martin)