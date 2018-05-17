Aston Martin DB11 AMR

17 May 2018
Aston Martin DB11 AMR

Replacing the outgoing V12-engined DB11 as the new flagship of the DB11 range, the DB11 AMR features increased performance as well as exterior and interior enhancements.


The DB11 AMR is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 delivering an unchanged 700Nm of torque and an output of 630bhp – which is 30bhp more compared with the outgoing DB11 V12, and 127bhp more than the V8-engined DB11.

Aston Martin DB11 AMR

Technical improvements include a refined handling, a new shift calibration for the transmission and a slightly more vocal exhaust note.

Aston Martin DB11 AMR

Visually the DB11 AMR is distinguished by a co-ordinated palette of exposed carbon fiber and gloss black detailing that unites the exterior and interior treatment.

Aston Martin DB11 AMR AMR Signature Edition

On the outside all brightwork has been given a monochrome treatment: dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter offering a subtle contrast with the exposed weave of the carbon fibre hood blades and side strakes. The look is completed by the forged alloy rims.

Aston Martin DB11 AMR Mariana Blue Designer Specification

The dark theme continues inside, with monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a bold contrasting central lime stripe, while DB11 AMR is treated to a leather sports steering wheel as standard.

Aston Martin DB11 AMR AMR Signature Edition Interior

The DB11 AMR is available in three Designer Specifications, plus an exclusive AMR Signature Edition, which carries a striking Stirling Green and lime livery, and is strictly limited to 100 units worldwide.

Aston Martin DB11 AMR AMR Signature Edition Interior

Among the available accessories are a carbon-fibre engine cover, exhaust tips and a deployable spoiler that add further detail to the model’s exterior, a new carbon-fiber sports steering wheel and paddeshifts.

The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is sold from £174,995 in the UK, $241,000 in the US and €218,595 in Germany, with first customer deliveries in Q2 2018.

(Source: Aston Martin)

