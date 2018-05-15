Aston Martin appoints Tobias Sühlmann as new chief exterior designer

Automotive Design 15 May 2018
Aston Martin appoints Tobias Sühlmann as new chief exterior designer

Aston Martin has confirmed the appointment of Tobias Sühlmann – formerly at Bugatti – as new chief exterior designer.


Tobias Sühlmann, 39-year-old, will replace Miles Nurnberger, who has been promoted by Aston Martin as new Design Director.

Before joining Aston Martin, in August 2017 Sühlmann had been hired by Bugatti as head of exterior design creative development.

In his new position Sühlmann will likely contribute to the development of the next-gen supercar and the Lagonda SUV, recently confirmed for launch in 2021.

Volkswagen Arteon Design Sketch by Tobias Suehlmann

Above:  Volkswagen Arteon – design sketch by Tobias Sühlmann

Both Sühlmann and Nurnberger will report to Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman.

Among the project led by Sühlmann as lead designer are the 2015 Volkswagen Sport Coupe GTE, the 2016 T-Prime GTE concepts, the 2017 Volkswagen Arteon and the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg production cars.

(via: Automotive News Europe)

Tags

Image Gallery

Aston Martin appoints Tobias Sühlmann as new chief exterior designer - Image 1
Aston Martin appoints Tobias Sühlmann as new chief exterior designer - Image 2

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom