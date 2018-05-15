Aston Martin appoints Tobias Sühlmann as new chief exterior designer

Aston Martin has confirmed the appointment of Tobias Sühlmann – formerly at Bugatti – as new chief exterior designer.

Tobias Sühlmann, 39-year-old, will replace Miles Nurnberger, who has been promoted by Aston Martin as new Design Director.

Before joining Aston Martin, in August 2017 Sühlmann had been hired by Bugatti as head of exterior design creative development.

In his new position Sühlmann will likely contribute to the development of the next-gen supercar and the Lagonda SUV, recently confirmed for launch in 2021.

Both Sühlmann and Nurnberger will report to Aston Martin’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman.

Among the project led by Sühlmann as lead designer are the 2015 Volkswagen Sport Coupe GTE, the 2016 T-Prime GTE concepts, the 2017 Volkswagen Arteon and the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg production cars.

(via: Automotive News Europe)