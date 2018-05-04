Aston Martin and Triton announce Project Neptune design completion

Aston Martin and Triton Submarines have revealed the final look and specifications of the Project Neptune, the upcoming limited-edition luxury submersible, expected to be launched later this year.

Since the announcement of the creative collaboration in September 2017, Aston Martin and Triton have worked to refine the detailed design of the submersible’s hydrodynamics, body styling and luxurious interior packaging.

The vehicle aims at combining the performance, beauty and elegance of Aston Martin cars with the safety, reliability and 360° visibility typical of the Triton brand.

The final technical specifications confirm that the submersible will be able to dive to depths of 500 meters and carry two passengers and a pilot.

By improving the hydrodynamic efficiency, reducing frontal area, and increasing the power; the submersible will have an anticipated sprint speed in excess of 5 knots and approximately four times the acceleration of Triton’s flagship 3300/3 model.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer commented: “The exterior design of Project Neptune owes a lot to the pursuit of performance. As with the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the hyper-car we are developing with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, we have afforded as much attention to the hydrodynamics of the underside as we have the visible surfaces. Some of that detail may never be seen, but its effect will certainly be felt.

“Project Neptune’s interior was a great challenge. Unlike a sports car where the interiors are installed into an open-sided cabin before the doors are fitted, everything you see inside will be lowered through the upper-hatch and assembled within the completed sphere of the pressure hull. We have been able to present a congruous aesthetic that defies its multi-part complex installation.”

John Ramsay, Chief Technical Officer at Triton Submarines, commented: “The work we have done together on the exterior of the submersible pleases me most. I’m particularly proud of our joint development of the acrylic canopy and iridium coating. The prototypes look incredible, being simultaneously functional and beautiful.

John added: “The interior is quintessentially Aston Martin – a luxurious mix of hand-stitched leather and high-performance carbon fibre, assembled without obstructing the panoramic sight-lines that Triton submersibles are famous for.”

A range of three Designer Specifications created by Aston Martin’s in-house design team demonstrate the breadth of expression available through considered combinations of colour and trim, each accentuating Project Neptune’s sporting, luxury and maritime characteristics. Customisation and personalisation options will be available courtesy of Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin.

Aston Martin and Triton Submarines will be welcoming prospective buyers at this week’s LYBRA Superyacht Show in Barcelona, Spain.

