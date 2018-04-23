Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

News 23 Apr 2018
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

Volkswagen has revealed the super sports car that aims at setting the new record for electric cats at the  iconic Pikes Peak race on 24 June 2018. It features 500 kW and less than 1,100 kg.


The fully-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak is based on a carbon fiber monocoque coupled with a steel roll cage, and was developed specifically for the 19.99 km race, which includes 1,440 meters of elevation.

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

The electric powertrain makes us of two identical motors, and has a total output of 500 kW and 650 Nm.

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

The acceleration time is about 2.3 seconds – which is 0.3 seconds faster  than a Formula 1 – however the engineers’ goal was to achieve an optimal balance rather than pure performance.

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Design Sketch

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Design Sketch

The I.D. R Pikes Peak will be competing in the “Unlimited” prototype class at the Pikes Peak race – nicknamed “Race to the Clouds” – taking place on June 24, 2018.

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Interior Cockpit

From a branding and marketing perspectiveI, the I.D. R Pikes Peak will represent the ambassador of the I.D. line-up – which includes the I.D., I.D. CROZZ, I.D. BUZZ und I.D. VIZZION – which Volkswagen plans to start launching from 2020.

Volkswagen I.D. Concept Cars Design Sketches

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

(Source: Volkswagen)

Image Gallery

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 9
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 11
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 10
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 8
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 12
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 3
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 7
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 6
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak - Image 2

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Design by Cartesiani

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom