Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

The fully-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak is based on a carbon fiber monocoque coupled with a steel roll cage, and was developed specifically for the 19.99 km race, which includes 1,440 meters of elevation.
The electric powertrain makes us of two identical motors, and has a total output of 500 kW and 650 Nm.
The acceleration time is about 2.3 seconds – which is 0.3 seconds faster than a Formula 1 – however the engineers’ goal was to achieve an optimal balance rather than pure performance.
The I.D. R Pikes Peak will be competing in the “Unlimited” prototype class at the Pikes Peak race – nicknamed “Race to the Clouds” – taking place on June 24, 2018.
From a branding and marketing perspectiveI, the I.D. R Pikes Peak will represent the ambassador of the I.D. line-up – which includes the I.D., I.D. CROZZ, I.D. BUZZ und I.D. VIZZION – which Volkswagen plans to start launching from 2020.
(Source: Volkswagen)
Comments