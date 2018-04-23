Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

Volkswagen has revealed the super sports car that aims at setting the new record for electric cats at the iconic Pikes Peak race on 24 June 2018. It features 500 kW and less than 1,100 kg.

The fully-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak is based on a carbon fiber monocoque coupled with a steel roll cage, and was developed specifically for the 19.99 km race, which includes 1,440 meters of elevation.

The electric powertrain makes us of two identical motors, and has a total output of 500 kW and 650 Nm.

The acceleration time is about 2.3 seconds – which is 0.3 seconds faster than a Formula 1 – however the engineers’ goal was to achieve an optimal balance rather than pure performance.

The I.D. R Pikes Peak will be competing in the “Unlimited” prototype class at the Pikes Peak race – nicknamed “Race to the Clouds” – taking place on June 24, 2018.

From a branding and marketing perspectiveI, the I.D. R Pikes Peak will represent the ambassador of the I.D. line-up – which includes the I.D., I.D. CROZZ, I.D. BUZZ und I.D. VIZZION – which Volkswagen plans to start launching from 2020.

(Source: Volkswagen)