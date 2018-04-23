Škoda previews compact SUV for China with design sketches

Production Cars 23 Apr 2018
Ahead of the debut at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, Škoda has released the design sketches that preview a new SUV model specifically designed for the Chinese market.


Following the recent launch of the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs, the new model adopts the current design DNA of the brand, with sculpted, sharply defined surfaces and “crystalline” details.

At the front, the radiator grille and headlights form one single unit, while the lower side panels flow towards the rear, giving additional emphasis to the wheel arches.

A the rear, the tail lights and the body surfaces create a crystalline shape.

China is Škoda’s strongest single market in the world, with approximately 25% of models sold there.

