Škoda design students develop Karoq Cabriolet Concept

20 students of the Škoda Vocational School are designing, developing and building a a convertible version of the Škoda Karoq SUV.

For the fifth time the Škoda Vocational School has offered young students aged 17 and 18 the opportunity to experience a car design project, under the guidance of their teachers and with the support of the Technology, Design and Production departments at the company’s headquarters in Mladá Boleslav.

The student engineers come from seven different professions – among them are painters, car mechatronics engineers and toolmakers.

The finished study, which is yet to be given a name, will be introduced to the public in June.

The concept car is the latest of a series of four vehicles designed and built by the students since 2014.

The previous concepts were: a two-seater version of the Škoda Citigo (2014), a Fabia-based pick-up (2015); a coupé version if the Rapid Spaceback; and an electric buggy inspired by the Škoda Citigo.

About the Škoda vocational School for Mechanical Engineering

This training project once again underlines the high quality of ŠKODA AUTO’s education programme. At the vocational school, which was founded in 1927, talented young students undergo training in technical subjects for 3-4 years. At present, more than 900 students are completing a total of 13 full-time education programmes (five lasting for 4 years and eight lasting 3 years) and two expansion programmes. In addition, around 60 ŠKODA employees are expanding their qualifications as part of other further training programmes.

The vocational School for Mechanical Engineering is part of the ŠKODA Academy, which was founded in April 2013 to provide comprehensive training for students and employees. Its education and qualification programme is specifically geared towards the needs of the company. Since 2013, the car manufacturer has – with support from the KOVO union – spent approximately 260 million korunas on expanding its offering of education programmes and modernising the equipment at the ŠKODA Academy.

(Source: Škoda)