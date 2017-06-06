SAIC launches Design Challenge 2018 for Europe

The 2018 SAIC Design Challenge European Region, open to design students, asks participants to create a futuristic MG EV flagship for the year 2025.

For the sixth year running, and for the second time in Europe, the SAIC Design Challenge has been launched for all colleges and universities undergraduate and post graduate students with a design-related major.

This year, students are being challenged to develop a flagship electric vehicle for the iconic MG Motor brand that will meet 2025 transport requirements.

The deadline is June 6th, 2018 and the final awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in October.

Prizes

3 Shortlisted Entries from the European section will undertake a 2 month placement in our UK Studio developing their proposal alongside professional designers.

Shanghai Grand Award Ceremony – Based on digital data developed during the placement, the proposals will be made into quarter scale hard models in Shanghai, where the 3 entrants will be invited to present their ideas at the Grand Final Award Ceremony alongside the other regional shortlisted finalists.

The Grand Prize Winner from the European section will have the opportunity of a professional position within SAIC Design.

The technical level of entries that students are required to produce is very demanding, with future automotive designers producing fully-developed concepts.

About the contest

Last year, two European finalists were sent to China to present final designs at SAIC Motor’s global headquarters to the board and international members of the press.

This year has changed with MG Motor UK now seeking three European finalists. The successful finalists will then spend two months working at the SAIC Europe Design Studio, refining their designs, before producing a clay model which will form part of the final presentation.

The grand prize for the winner of the worldwide competition is a professional placement with one of SAIC’s design studios.

Speaking about the competition Carl Gotham, Director of Design at SAIC Europe, said: “Automotive manufacturers are nothing without great designers. The people who are entering this competition will certainly be driving electric cars and autonomous vehicles. We want to incorporate their concepts and ideologies into the cars of the future.”

Alexey Andreev, the 2017 SAIC Design Challenge Europe Winner and currently Exterior Design Intern at Land Rover, explains how the challenge offered him unprecedented access to a leading global studio. “From a technical point of view, this was the first time that I was required to take a sketch to a full-scale 3D model. The studio was unbelievably supportive and helped me to overcome the challenge of taking a brief to a fully-developed concept. I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

For more information on the competition you can visit: saicmotor.co.uk/saicdesignchallenge.

(Source: SAIC, Alexey Andreev)