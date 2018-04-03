PROCEED’URE: the design of the Kia Proceed (video)

A short documentary shot by a French student multimedia group that gives some insights on the development and design of the Kia Proceed Concept.

The clip was shot at the Kia’s European Design Center in Frankfurt and includes interviews with the design team behind the Proceed Concept.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video was created by J3L Productions, a student multimedia group based in Mulhouse, France, and is currently competing for a French national contest (“Je Filme le Métier qui me Plait”) that aims at spreading work awareness to young people. The finale is set at the Grand Rex Cinema in Paris, the largest cinema in Europe.

If you wish to support the project you can give a five-star vote directly on the contest page.

(Image Courtesy: J3L Productions for Car Body Design)