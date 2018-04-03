PROCEED’URE: the design of the Kia Proceed (video)

Automotive Design, Concept Cars 3 Apr 2018
PROCEED’URE: the design of the Kia Proceed (video)

A short documentary shot by a French student multimedia group that gives some insights on the development and design of the Kia Proceed Concept.


The clip was shot at the Kia’s European Design Center in Frankfurt and includes interviews with the design team behind the Proceed Concept.

The video was created by J3L Productions, a student multimedia group based in Mulhouse, France, and is currently competing for a French national contest (“Je Filme le Métier qui me Plait”) that aims at spreading work awareness to young people. The finale is set at the Grand Rex Cinema in Paris, the largest cinema in Europe.

If you wish to support the project you can give a five-star vote directly on the contest page.

(Image Courtesy: J3L Productions for Car Body Design)

Tags

Related Stories

Lincoln Aviator Concept previews upcoming hybrid SUV

Lincoln Aviator Concept previews upcoming hybrid SUV

Presented at the New York Auto Show, the Lincoln Aviator is a near-production concept car inspired by the aeronautical World and equipped with a hybrid drivetrain.
Renault teases R.S. 2027 Vision Concept

Renault teases R.S. 2027 Vision Concept

At the upcoming Shanghai Show Renault will unveil a concept that anticipates the brand’s intention to come back to Formula 1.
Renault Trezor Concept: Design Gallery

Renault Trezor Concept: Design Gallery

A comprehensive gallery of design sketches, renders and photos from the creative development process of the electric GT presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Design by Cartesiani

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom