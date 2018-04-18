New EV luxury brand Automobili Pininfarina announces 2020 hypercar

Launched by Mahindra, Automobili Pininfarina will focus on the production of exclusive, sustainable luxury cars, and will present an electric hypercar in 2020

Automobili Pininfarina will be based in Europe and will focus on the design, engineering and production of high technology, extreme performance, luxury electric vehicles.

The first project is an electric hypercar codenamed PF0, which will be presented from 2019 to a selected number of potential customers.

The hypercar design is being developed by Luca Borgogno, Automobili Pininfarina Design Director.

The announced performance figures are a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than 2 seconds, and a 0-300 time of less than 12 seconds, while the top speed will be over 400 km/h. These stellar numbers are combined with a total range of more than 500 km.

Automobili Pininfarina will leverage the design and engineering expertise of Pininfarina design studio, and will also benefit from Mahindra’s growing EV expertise from its participation in the Formula E racing series.

Automobili Pininfarina plans to launch its first model, a `Pininfarina' badged electric hypercar, in 2020.

(Source: Mahindra – images via: motor1.com)

