At the Beijing Auto Show MG has presented the X-Motion, a full electric SUV concept that previews the company’s future largest model.

The X-Motion follows the MG brand design philosophy of Emotional Dynamism already showcased in the MG E-motion.

The full-size, flagship SUV has a bold, dominant design, with muscular yet sensual surfaces that convey a sense of fluid motion.

A custom LED design was used to create the hunter eye headlight and light field taillight that are a statement in the MG design language.

Other design features include the stellar field grille that frames the MG badge and distinctive hurricane aluminum alloy wheels.

The MG X-Motion Concept incorporates advanced technology developed by parent company SAIC.

It is not yet decided whether the X-Motion will be marketed in the UK.

(Source: MG)