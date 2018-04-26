MG X-Motion Concept

Concept Cars 26 Apr 2018
MG X-Motion Concept

At the Beijing Auto Show MG has presented the X-Motion, a full electric SUV concept that previews the company’s future largest model.


The X-Motion follows the MG brand design philosophy of Emotional Dynamism already showcased in the MG E-motion.

MG X Motion Concept

The full-size, flagship SUV has a bold, dominant design, with muscular yet sensual surfaces that convey a sense of fluid motion.

MG X Motion Concept

A custom LED design was used to create the hunter eye headlight and light field taillight that are a statement in the MG design language.

Other design features include the stellar field grille that frames the MG badge and distinctive hurricane aluminum alloy wheels.

MG X Motion Concept

The MG X-Motion Concept incorporates advanced technology developed by parent company SAIC.

It is not yet decided whether the X-Motion will be marketed in the UK.

(Source: MG)

Tags

Image Gallery

MG X-Motion Concept - Image 3
MG X-Motion Concept - Image 4
MG X-Motion Concept - Image 2
MG X-Motion Concept - Image 1

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News

Free 3D Models


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Design by Cartesiani

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom