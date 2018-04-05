Lincoln Aviator Concept previews upcoming hybrid SUV

Presented at the New York Auto Show, the Lincoln Aviator is a near-production concept car inspired by the aeronautical World and equipped with a hybrid drivetrain.

The three-row plug-in hybrid SUV, which is set to go on sale next year, will be positioned in the medium luxury SUV segment and targeted to the premium market.

As its name suggest, the main design inspiration came from the aeronautical world.

“In Aviator, the lines of the vehicle are streamlined,” says Lincoln Design Director David Woodhouse. “You have the stature and presence of the grille at the front, then the body and tail taper off – creating a distinct aerofoil analogy.”

The emphasis of graceful lines pulling downward toward the rear – a cue to Aviator’s rear-wheel-drive platform – is what Woodhouse describes as an in-flight gesture.

“If you look at a bird or plane in flight, the wing is always at an angle to the air and falling downward toward the rear,” he says. “You see that in the main bodyline of Aviator. From the headlight to the taillight, there’s a beautiful undercut feature varying in depth that connotes poise and grace.”

The wraparound windshield helps complete the aviation-inspired theme.

The look is completed by the iridescent Flight Blue exterior color and the signature Lincoln grille, which is finished in high-gloss black and chrome accents.

The Aviator will be available with a hybrid drivetrain featuring a twin-turbocharged engine.

(Source: Lincoln)