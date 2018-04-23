Laurens van den Acker on Renault’s design strategy (video)

At a recent TEDx conference Renault Director of Design Laurens van den Acker has presented and explained Renault’s design philosophy and strategy, based on the the human life cycle.

First defined and established in 2010, 1 year after Laurens van den Acker joined Renault, the Renault’s current design strategy is focused on the various stages/areas of human life: love, exploration, family, work, leisure and wisdom.

This concept, represented by a six-petaled flower, was expressed and explored through the creation of six different concept cars: the DeZir, Captur, R-Space, Frendzy, Twin’Run and Initiale Paris.

In the speech recently held at a TEDx event in Saclay, France, Van Den Acker demonstrates how these concept cars were really the expression of very specific ideas, which makes them very successful experiments – even more successful considering the design quality achieved by the company in its latest production models.

Now Renault is still basing its concept cars – like the Trezor and the Symbioz – and design exploration on a “second generation” of the human life cycle, and the design direction will be even more experimental.

(Source: TEDx via Form Trends)