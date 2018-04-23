Laurens van den Acker on Renault’s design strategy (video)

First defined and established in 2010, 1 year after Laurens van den Acker joined Renault, the Renault’s current design strategy is focused on the various stages/areas of human life: love, exploration, family, work, leisure and wisdom.
This concept, represented by a six-petaled flower, was expressed and explored through the creation of six different concept cars: the DeZir, Captur, R-Space, Frendzy, Twin’Run and Initiale Paris.
In the speech recently held at a TEDx event in Saclay, France, Van Den Acker demonstrates how these concept cars were really the expression of very specific ideas, which makes them very successful experiments – even more successful considering the design quality achieved by the company in its latest production models.
Now Renault is still basing its concept cars – like the Trezor and the Symbioz – and design exploration on a “second generation” of the human life cycle, and the design direction will be even more experimental.
(Source: TEDx via Form Trends)
