HDR Light Studio – Carbon Release

HDR Light Studio allows digital designers to create high quality lighting setups with an intuitive, interactive workflow.
Rather than “guessing” the light position needed to achieve a specific result, the software enables to directly “paint” the highlights directly inside a 3D view, and automatically generates a HDR map.
HDR Light Studio is a standalone application, complemented by additional “Connections” that allow to integrate it directly inside many well-known 3D applications, including 3ds Max, Maya, Rhino, Cinema 4D, MODO, VRED, Houdini and SolidWorks.
The latest version – nicknamed Carbon Release, features several enhancements:
- New Render View
- Faster Area Lights
- 3ds Max, Maya and Cinema 4D Connection Improvements
HDR Light Studio can be purchased as a permanently licensed application or through an annual subscription. Both nodelocked and floating licenses are available.
For more information visit lightmap.co.uk.
(Image Courtesy: Lightmap for Car Body Design)
