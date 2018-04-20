Lightmap has recently announced the launch of availability of HDR Light Studio – Carbon Release, the software that allows artists and designers to easily create and edit the rendering lighting setup.

HDR Light Studio allows digital designers to create high quality lighting setups with an intuitive, interactive workflow.

Rather than “guessing” the light position needed to achieve a specific result, the software enables to directly “paint” the highlights directly inside a 3D view, and automatically generates a HDR map.

HDR Light Studio is a standalone application, complemented by additional “Connections” that allow to integrate it directly inside many well-known 3D applications, including 3ds Max, Maya, Rhino, Cinema 4D, MODO, VRED, Houdini and SolidWorks.

The latest version – nicknamed Carbon Release, features several enhancements:

New Render View

Faster Area Lights

3ds Max, Maya and Cinema 4D Connection Improvements

HDR Light Studio can be purchased as a permanently licensed application or through an annual subscription. Both nodelocked and floating licenses are available.

For more information visit lightmap.co.uk.

(Image Courtesy: Lightmap for Car Body Design)