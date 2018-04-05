Design Sculpture previews McLaren BP23’s 3-seat interior

Future owners of the still-to-be unveiled McLaren Hyper-GT, codenamed BP23, will this week receive a sculpture – not be available to buy – of the car’s luxurious interior.
The BP23 ‘Speed Form’ also features a hint of the bodywork design that will make the next Ultimate Series McLaren the most aerodynamic car ever from the marque and help it to achieve the highest top speed of any McLaren, at more than 243mph.
The BP23 ‘Speed Form’ provides an early hint of the interior design, which features the same three-seat, central driving position layout as the McLaren F1 that inspired it.

This three-dimensional piece of art, which measures 400mm x 205mm x 80mm and weighs a proud 3.6kg, is a product of ‘extreme craftsmanship’, created in the true spirit of leading-edge McLaren automotive design. Each piece is machined using the latest 5-axis CNC cutting technology but hand-assembled and finished, reliant on the interaction of human hands, eyes and skills for the achievement of excellence.
Each McLaren BP23 ‘Speed Form’ took more than 100 hours to create, with 30 hours of expert hand-polishing alone. A craftsman has checked each sculpture to achieve an exceptional standard of build, and the highest quality possible.
The entire BP23 allocation of 106 – the same volume as the number of McLaren F1’s sold – was spoken for within weeks of the petrol-electric hybrid car being announced. Unlike McLaren Sports Series and Super Series cars, which have an alphanumerical nomenclature, BP23 will carry an as-yet unannounced name that will be disclosed nearer to its reveal.
