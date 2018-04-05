Design Sculpture previews McLaren BP23’s 3-seat interior

The Speed Form sculpture was hand built in 106 units, one for each buyer of the upcoming Hyper-GT.

Future owners of the still-to-be unveiled McLaren Hyper-GT, codenamed BP23, will this week receive a sculpture – not be available to buy – of the car’s luxurious interior.

The BP23 ‘Speed Form’ also features a hint of the bodywork design that will make the next Ultimate Series McLaren the most aerodynamic car ever from the marque and help it to achieve the highest top speed of any McLaren, at more than 243mph.

The BP23 ‘Speed Form’ provides an early hint of the interior design, which features the same three-seat, central driving position layout as the McLaren F1 that inspired it.

(Source: McLaren)

Read Press Release