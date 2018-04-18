Buick previews Enspire Concept ahead of Beijing Show

At the Auto China 2018 Show in Beijing Buick will present the Enspire Concept, an all-electric SUV that explores design, ideas and technologies for future mobility.

The exterior design has a sculptural look and flowing lines. The surface treatment mixes sensual flanks with a sharp shoulder line and a distinctive rear pillar design that follows the current trends of conveying a “floating” effect.

The interior is based on the “surround skyline” theme and features suspended seats inspired by theatre armchairs (yet to be revealed). The center console and armrests are made from natural wood grain and microfiber suede.

Among the onboard technologies are an OLED display screen, an intelligent augmented reality technology-based head-up display system as well as a 5G super high-speed network.

The eMotion electric propulsion technology delivers a total output of 410 kW, enabling the concept to sprint from 0-60 mph in 4 seconds.

The maximum range for a single charge is a remarkable 370 miles and the system supports both fast and wireless charging – the battery can be charged to 80 percent of capacity within 40 minutes.

(Source: Buick)