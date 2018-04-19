BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility

Technology 19 Apr 2018
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility

BMW has announcement a €10+ million investment in a new Additive Manufacturing Campus to further develop additive manufacturing technology for producing both plastic and metal parts.


Located in Oberschleissheim, north of Munich, the facility “concentrate the full spectrum of the BMW Group’s 3D printing expertise at a single location.”

Future BMW Group Additive Manufacturing Campus

The development of 3D printing technology is aimed at producing not only individual components for concepts and prototypes, but also small production runs and even large-scale manufacturing.

Printing at BMW Tool production with stereo lithography

The facility, located in an existing building with a footprint of over 6,000 square meters, will accommodate up to 80 associates and over 30 industrial systems for metals and plastics.

Printing at BMW Selective Laser Sintering Unpacking of spare parts from powder bed

The facility is scheduled to start the activity in early 2019.

 

Printing at BMW Metal 3D printed part for the new BMW i8

3D printing was recently used to produce several thousand metal parts for the BMW i8 Roadster – an industry first. The component – a fixture in the tonneau cover for the soft-top – is made of aluminium alloy, lighter than the normal injection-moulded equivalent but significantly more rigid. Its ‘bionic’ geometry, inspired by forms found in nature, was optimized for 3D printing purposes.

MINI Yours Customised 3D printed Trims for the passenger side

Above and below: additive manufacturing is gaining importance for customized components. The new MINI Yours Customised programme, for example, allows customers to design certain components themselves. Indicator inlays and dashboard trim strips, for instance, can be 3D-printed to their precise specifications.

(Source: BMW Group)

 

Decentralising manufacturing – production follows the market

The BMW Group expects that, with time, it will become possible to produce components directly where they are ultimately needed – an idea that harbours tremendous potential. Jens Ertel: “The 3D printers that are currently operating across our production network represent a first step towards local part production. We are already using additive manufacturing to make prototype components on location in Spartanburg (US), Shenyang (China) and Rayong (Thailand). Going forward, we could well imagine integrating it more fully into local production structures to allow small production runs, country-specific editions and customisable components – provided it represents a profitable solution.” This would make additive manufacturing a useful addition to existing production technologies.

Investments through BMW i Ventures

For the BMW Group, investments in start-ups have proved promising not only in strategic but also in commercial terms. In addition, they represent a sustainable strategic value add.

In September 2016, for example, the BMW Group’s venture capital arm, BMW i Ventures, invested in the Silicon Valley-based company Carbon, whose DLS (digital light synthesis) printing technology was a breakthrough in the production of parts with high-quality surfaces. The technique allows significantly larger areas to be processed more rapidly than would otherwise be possible with conventional selective 3D printing. Carbon and the BMW Group have been partners since 2015.

A further investment in additive manufacturing came in February 2017, this time in the start-up Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal specialises in the additive manufacturing of metal components and has developed highly productive and innovative methodologies. It now works closely with the Additive Manufacturing Centre at the BMW Group.

In June 2017 the BMW Group invested in a company called Xometry, which works in the supply chain industry. Xometry is a web-based platform that networks suppliers and manufacturers from different sectors with each other. Pilot projects are already underway in a range of areas including spare parts manufacturing.

Cooperations with innovative partners such as these aim to speed up the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies.

Digital production methods for vehicle development and manufacturing

Thanks to its tremendous scope for the rapid manufacture of quality parts of almost any geometry, additive manufacturing has been in use in the construction of concept cars at the BMW Group since 1991. Components are realised purely using digital data, eliminating the need for classic tools such as press tools and injection moulds. At present, the technology is most commonly used for small production runs of customised and often highly complex components.

Tags

Image Gallery

BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 5
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 6
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 9
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 1
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 4

File doesn't exist
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 8
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 2
BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility - Image 7

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Design by Cartesiani

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom