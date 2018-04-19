BMW to invest € 10M in new 3D Printing facility

BMW has announcement a €10+ million investment in a new Additive Manufacturing Campus to further develop additive manufacturing technology for producing both plastic and metal parts.

Located in Oberschleissheim, north of Munich, the facility “concentrate the full spectrum of the BMW Group’s 3D printing expertise at a single location.”

The development of 3D printing technology is aimed at producing not only individual components for concepts and prototypes, but also small production runs and even large-scale manufacturing.

The facility, located in an existing building with a footprint of over 6,000 square meters, will accommodate up to 80 associates and over 30 industrial systems for metals and plastics.

The facility is scheduled to start the activity in early 2019.

(Source: BMW Group)

