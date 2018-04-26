At Auto China 2018 BMW has presented the X3-based iX3 Concept, an all-electric SUV that previews the technology and design of the upcoming electric and hybrid models.

The Concept iX3 is equipped with the fifth generation of BMW eDrive all-electric technology and features a flexible vehicle architecture which in future will allow every model to be fitted with a combustion engine, a plug-in hybrid system or a battery-electric drive unit, and with all types of front-wheel, rear-wheel and all-wheel drive transmissions.

From a design perspective the central element is the front end, which showcases the closed double kidney with the blue accents, already featured in the BMW i Vision Dynamics.

The closed area within the kidney reduces air resistance, providing aerodynamic benefits.

Blue accents are also around the brand logo at the front and along the side skirts, and blue diffuser elements are integrated in the rear apron.

These styling cues provide a contrast against the Moonstone Silver matt exterior paint finish. The concept study is also fitted with light-alloy wheels in an aerodynamically optimized design.

The electric motor that powers the BMW Concept iX3 delivers an output in excess of 200 kW/270 hp and its high-voltage battery enables an electric range in the WLTP test cycle of over 400 km (249 miles).

The drivetrain features extremely compact dimensions, with the electric motor, transmission and power electronics all grouped into a new, separate electric drive component.

The BMW brand’s first all-electric model to be driven exclusively by electric power will be produced by the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in Shenyang.

(Source: BMW)