Volkswagen confirms T-Roc Cabriolet

Production Cars 1 Mar 2018
Volkswagen has confirmed plans for producing a cabriolet model based on the T-Roc SUV, planned to be launched in early 2020.


Volkswagen has confirmed plans for producing a cabriolet model based on the T-Roc SUV, planned to be launched in early 2020.

The Group has also confirmed the investment of more than €80 million in the Osnabrück plant which is where the T-Roc Cabriolet will be produced.

Volkswagen T Roc Cabriolet Design Sketch Render

SUVs are currently making a key contribution to the growth of the Volkswagen Group’s core brand – the Tiguan has been sold in more than 720,000 unites and is among the 10 best-selling models in the world.

By 2020, the brand intends to expand its SUV range to 20 models. By then, about 40 percent of the vehicles sold by Volkswagen are to be SUV’s.

Based on the model launched in Europe at the end of 2017, the T-Roc Cabriolet is expected to be produced with a volume of up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

(Source: Volkswagen)

